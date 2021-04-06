Getting to the Old Vic Theatre
The Old Vic Theatre is easily accessed by public transport. The nearest underground station is Waterloo (Northern/Bakerloo/Jubilee/Waterloo & City Lines). Blackfriars (District and Circle Lines) and Southwark (Jubilee Line) are also nearby. If arriving to the theatre by train, the nearest train station is Waterloo Station. The theatre is also serviced by local bus routes, 1, 168, 171, 172, 176, 188, and 68. IF you are driving to the theatre, the nearest car parks are the National Theatre Car Park and the Union Car Park on Southwark Street.