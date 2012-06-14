Abigail’s Party tickets now available for Park Theatre

This classic dramedy returns to London for an extremely limited run this winter. Do not miss your chance to catch this incredible show as it comes back around, book your tickets today.

Abigail’s Party returns to London

Beverly and her husband Laurence are living the dream in suburbia. They are very good at keeping up with the Joneses, knowing what records to play, how to decorate the house and what wine to drink. And Beverly is dying to teach her ways to those less gifted and help improve the lives of their neighbours Tony and Angela and Abigail’s Mum, Susan. What better way to help out than to invite them all for drinks and nibbles?

This iconic 1970’s comedy of manners explores the era of new-found suburban pretensions and social aspirations. Take a seat and enjoy yourself as the gin is poured, the cigarettes are lit and Demis Roussos hits the turntable forever and ever. It’s the party to end all parties and you’re all invited!

Abigail’s Party cast

Starring as sophisticated suburbanite Beverley is Kellie Shirley. Perhaps best known for her roles in The EastEnders and The Office, the actress also has an impressive list of theatre credits. She will be joined by Ryan Early as her husband Laurence. Early is perhaps best known for his roles in Almost Never, Heartbeat and The Archers but also has a strong theatre history.

The cast will be rounded out by Barbara D’Alterio as Susan and Emma Noakes as Angela

Tickets for Abigail’s Party now on sale!

This 70s party gone wrong is coming to the Park Theatre for an extremely limited run. Do not miss your chance to see it all unfold on stage. Book your tickets for Abigail’s Party now!