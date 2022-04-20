Tickets for How It Is (Part Two) by Samuel Beckett comes to London’s The Coronet Theatre

Following the success of Part One in 2018, the UK premiere of the second part of Beckett’s tripartite novel will open at The Coronet Theatre this Spring. The production will see the return of director and designer Judy Hegarty Lovett and sound designer and composer Mel Mercier return to London’s The Coronet Theatre; along with actors Stephen Dillane and Conor Lovett. Tickets for How It Is (Part Two) are now on sale for the strictly limited run, so be sure to book yours whilst the best seats are available.

What is How It Is about?

The story of How It Is (Part One) was told through an unnamed narrator, who tells us a tale of a journey in mud and darkness towards another traveller. Pim repeats his life as he hears it through the voice of another. In Part Two of the story, the narrator joins Pim, and there seems to only be one solution to the utterly bizarre circumstances he finds himself in; violence.

About Gare St Lazare Ireland

With a reputation for excellence, internationally, the Gare St Lazare Ireland has seen joint artistic directors Judy Hegarty Lovett and Conor Lovett explore Samuel Beckett’s work for the past 20 years. They have paid special attention to those works that weren’t initially intended for the stage, which sees their continuation with their three-part adaptation of How It Is; a Beckett masterpiece. Once again, the company pair up with London’s The Coronet Theatre, The Irish Gamelan Orchestra, led by composer Mel Mercier and featuring soloists Nick Roth on saxophone and Claudia Schwab on violin.

How It Is (Part Two) Cast and Creatives

How It Is (Part Two) at The Coronet Theatre has a cast made up by two performers; Stephen Dillane and Conor Lovett. Dillane is an award-winning actor who is experienced in theatre as well as having impressive film and television credits. Dillane is popularly known for playing the role of Stannis Baratheon in HBO series Game of Thrones. Lovett has acting experience work in theatre, film and television and also notably co-founded Gare St Lazare Ireland along with Judy Hegarty Lovett.

The creative team has direction and design from Judy Hegarty Lovett and music and composition from Mel Mercier and The Irish Gamelan Orchestra. The creative team is complete by Simon Bennison with lighting design, Ferdia Murphy as design transfer consultant and Maura O’Keeffe as producer.

How It Is (Part Two) tickets on sale now!

After the success of How It Is Part One, Part Two has finally come to London. Be sure to book your tickets now deofre tickets to this extremely limited run sell out!