Print Room at the Coronet

The Glass Piano
Tickets for the World Premiere of The Glass Piano are available now!
Amos Gitai's A Letter to a Friend in Gaza is coming to London's Coronet Theatre this November.
Afterplay at London's The Coronet Theatre tickets on sale now!
The Tin Drum
Olivier Award winner Russell Maliphant returns for a third season at The Coronet Theatre with maliphantworks3.
Under the unforgiving glare of a Mediterranean sun, The Outsider moves with contradictory force in this ground-breaking production.
A double-bill of hard-hitting and deceptively simple short plays from Lars Norén, often considered Sweden’s greatest contemporary writer.
Bells and Spells
Tickets now available for the UK premiere of Don DeLillo’s Love Lies Bleeding.
Horvath's 1938 novel Youth Without God springs to life on stage at The Coronet, London.
A new bilingual adaptation of When We Dead Awaken comes to the Coronet Theatre