Tickets for Legends of Lockdown - Live! now on sale

From social media to the West End stage, don't miss your chance to see performers who brightened your lockdown lows live at** London's Vaudeville Theatre**.

Legends of Lockdown come to the London stage

As a nation we’ve never consumed so much entertainment from our sofas (and beds!). It’s hard to imagine where we would have been this past year without internet heroes gifting us comedy, music, podcasts, dances, web series, TikToks and astute political commentary. This joyful and innovative content has been far reaching, acting as a beacon of hope for millions.

Legends of Lockdown LIVE! will showcase the outstanding individuals that kept us comforted, connected and entertained during a time of challenging real world events.

This June, The Vaudeville Theatre will roll out the red carpet and burst with pride as we celebrate legends from all corners of social media. For one night only, we invite you to leave your living rooms and be entertained by your favourite online content makers IRL!

Hosted by Kerry Boyne & Sooz Kempner and featuring a virtual special guest appearance by Jackie Weaver. The show stars Seán Burke, Joe Carter, Oscar Conlon-Morrey, Naomi Cooper, Austyn Farrell, Lizzi Gee & Rufus Batemen, Rosie Holt and Rob Madge with Mufseen Miah & Spencer Cooper for Queer Talk Podcast.

Legends of Lockdown Live tickets are now available for 1 night only!

Do not miss your chance to see this social media sweethearts in the flesh on stage at the West End's Vaudeville Theatre for one night only this June. Book your tickets to see the Legends of Lockdown Live now!