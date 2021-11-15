Tickets for Old Rope Comedy one night only!

Don't miss some amazing comedians trying our their new material. Will they be able to make it through a set without touching the old rope? This legendary comedy night is at London's Vaudeville Theatre for one night only, so book your Old Rope comedy tickets now!

Old Rope Comedy

Old Rope, London’s most legendary new material night has been running on a Monday night for over 10 years. The joy of this night is watching the best comics in the business grapple with new stuff and work the room. Comics get up with their new jokes in note books, on their mobile phone or even a clipboard if they are Jimmy Carr.

The gimmick is simple: a piece of rope hangs from the stage and if a comic has to do an old joke to get them out of trouble then they must touch The Rope. Money for Old Rope. Old Rope has hosted the biggest international names in comedy since its inception with host and curator Tiff Stevenson (Channel 4’s Gameface, BBC2’s Richard Osman’s House of Games, BBC3’s People Just Do Nothing) at the helm.

Who has done Old Rope shows?

Amy Schumer, Ricky Gervais, Roisin Conaty, Hannibal Buress, James Acaster, Michelle Wolf, Lenny Henry, Josh Widdicombe, Katherine Ryan, Jerrod Carmichael, Sara Pascoe, Judah Friedlander, Joe Wilkinson, Rose Matafeo, Stephen Merchant, Desiree Burch, John Bishop, Aisling Bea, Nish Kumar, Noel Fielding & Daniel Kitson are just some of the fantastic names who have wrestled with the Old Rope.

On the West End's Vaudville theatre stage for one night only, you won't want to miss your chance to catch this show. Book your Old Rope Comedy tickets now!