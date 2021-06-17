Menu
    Romeo & Juliet Tickets at the Open Air Theatre, Regent's Park, London

    Romeo & Juliet

    Romeo and Juliet at the Open Air Theatre

    This Event has enhanced COVID-19 protective measures

    This event has socially distanced seating, meaning seats can only be booked in spread out blocks. This is to ensure guests are spaced at a safe distance from each other during the performance.

    Important information

    Age restriction

    4+

    Child policy
    Recommended for ages 12+. Children under 4 years and babes in arms will not be admitted.
    Running time
    1hr 50min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    17 June - 24 July 2021
    Content
    It is the responsibility of the parent/guardian in advance of purchase to make their own judgement as to the suitability of the show for their own child. In any event, children under the age of 4 will not be admitted to the venue.
    Special notice

    Please note that the auditorium and stage are completely uncovered and shows in the main theatre repertoire may be cancelled or abandoned because of the weather. Tickets are non-refundable in the event of cancellation because of the weather but may be exchanged. Please be aware that all ticket purchases are nonexchangeable and non-refundable unless a show is cancelled for non-weather related reasons.

