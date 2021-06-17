Romeo and Juliet comes to London's Open Air Theatre

Do not miss your chance to see this classic tale of star crossed lovers told under the cloud's on the grounds of Regent's Park. You know the story, but you've never seen it quite like this before. Book your *Romeo and Juliet* tickets now and secure a seat to Shakespeare's classic love story.

## Limited run of *Romeo and Juliet* this summer! The Open Air Theatre is bringing one of Shakespeare's classic works to life on the outdoor stage. Watch the iconic story of two young people torn apart by a divided society and forbidden love unfold. You may already know how it ends, but you can always enjoy watching it unfold. ### Cast and Creatives of *Romeo and Juliet* **Kimberley Sykes** who was nominated for UK Theatre 2018 Best Director award for *Dido, Queen of Carthage* is directing at Open Air for the first time. She has worked previously on *City of Angels* at Donmar Warehouse, and *East is East* at Trafalgar Studios and is currently directing *The Whip* for the Royal Shakespeare Company.

The show stars Joel MacCormack as Romeo. MacCormack, winner of the UK Theatre Award for Best Performance in a Play for Each His Own Wilderness, has also appeared in* Describe the Night* and The Oresteia as well as the Steven Spielberg film Ready Player One. Isabel Adomakoh-Young stars as Juliet. This writer, actor and voiceover artist has previously worked at RSC, Royal Court and Theatr Clwyd. She has previously appeared in Meatballs, Venice Preserved and The Provoked Wife.

