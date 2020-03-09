Menu
    The Great Gatsby Tickets at the Gatsby’s Mansion, London

    The Great Gatsby

    Practise good social distancing with the new and improved 2020 Gatsby party, now a masquerade!

    30 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    14+

    Child policy
    Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult who is over 18.
    Running time
    2 hrs 30 mins
    Performance dates
    Booking to 29 August 2021
    Content
    Recommended for ages 14 and above.
    Special notice
    Fancy facemasks/coverings required throughout the show. 1920s attire is welcomed, although not essential. Capacity for the production will be reduced and temperature checks will be performed for all audience members and staff. The space will be cleaned following every performance, bar equipment will be sterilised, and hand sanitiser will be made accessible.

    The Great Gatsby Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (30 customer reviews)

    Alison Baxter

    9 March 20

    Great event and superb acting! Pity more of the audience hadn’t dressed up for the occasion. We did and were rewarded by being brought into the show. We’d definitely recommend it for others.

    customer

    8 March 20

    Really enjoyed the performance, acting great, great entertainment. Great to see most made the effort to dress up. Got a bit hot in the theatre. Few more seats a. Suggestion.

    Next Available Performances of The Great Gatsby

    TODAY is 6th April 2021

    June 2021 July 2021 August 2021

    The Great Gatsby news

    Get the best Great Gatsby London tickets now and save up to £19! 28/10/2020, 2.15pm
    Full West End casting announced for return of The Great Gatsby immersive experience 4/9/2020, 1pm
    New and improved, immersive Great Gatsby returns with social distancing! 3/6/2020, 2.20pm
    The Great Gatsby immersive experience extends its London run through the summer! 29/1/2020, 10.55am

    Tags:

    PlayChristmasClassicsHot TicketsAmerican ClassicLimited RunLGBT Gay FriendlyHen NightSomething A Little DifferentMatinee ShowMatinee SaturdaySunday PerfomancesDance

