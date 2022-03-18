Tickets for Ruth Wilson in The Human Voice available now!

Olivier Award-winner Ruth Wilson returns to the West End to reunite with famed director Ivo van Hove. You will not want to miss your chance to see one of the greatest actors of a generation at the Harold Pinter Theatre for 3 weeks only! Book your tickets for The Human Voice now to secure the best seats and avoid disappointment!

The Human Voice

The time we live in is a wonder, it is both a time where we have never been so connected, but also have never been so very alone.

Two-time Olivier Award-winner and television star Ruth Wilson is set to star in The Human Voice the wrenching story of a woman's complete heartbreak over the course of her final phone call with her former lover. Her stunning reimagining of this epic monodrama is sure to be one of the year’s most sought after performances.

Jean Cocteau’s stunning monologue is more relevant and revealing about love and loneliness than ever before.

Ruth Wilson stars in The Human Voice

The star of the screen and stage has become a familiar face and a household name in recent years. Wilson is much acclaimed in her field as a two-time Olivier award-winner, Golden Globe winner, and Tony and BAFTA-nominated actress.

She is popularly known for her varied television roles. She has received much notice for her portrayal of Mrs Coulter in His Dark Materials, Alison Bailey in The Affair, and Alice Morgan in Luther. In 2018 she starred in and executive produced the mini-series, Mrs Wilson, based on the riveting history of her own family. The series garnered 4 BAFTA nominations Best Actress for Wilson’s portrayal of her own grandmother.

Her portrayal of Stella in A Streetcar Named Desire and her titular role in Anna Christie both won her Olivier Awards. Wilson’s previous stage credits include Constellations on Broadway which earned her a Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Play and Hedda Gabler at London’s National Theatre.

The Human Voice creatives

The Human Voice is a touching monologue written by Jean Cocteau the French playwright, poet, filmmaker and artist is best known for his stage works La Machine Infernale, Les Parents terribles, La Machine à écrire, and L’Aigle à deux têtes.

Cocteau’s The Human Machine is adapted and directed by Ivo van Hove. Van Hove has been Artist Director of Toneelgroep Amsterdam, now Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, since 2001. The director won a Tony Award for his direction of A View from the Bridge. He is also known for his incredible work on productions of Hedda Gabler, The Little Foxes, and Scenes from a Marriage.

The show is designed by Jan Versweyveld and produced by Sonia Friedman Productions.

The Human Voice tickets on sale now!

Don’t miss your chance to see Ruth Wilson’s West End return for 31 performances only beginning this spring on 17 March 2022. Coming to the home of the Pinter at the Pinter season this extremely limited run is expected to sell out quickly so book tickets whilst you can!