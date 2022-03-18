Menu
    The Human Voice Tickets at the Harold Pinter Theatre, London

    The Human Voice

    Ruth Wilson stars in The Human Voice this spring!

    Important information

    Child policy
    To Be Confirmed.
    Running time
    1hr 15min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    18 March - 9 April 2022
    Special notice

    IMPORTANT: What to bring with you to the theatre We hope you enjoy your trip to the theatre, but need to make sure you, our staff and the rest of the audience are safe. Upon arrival, as well as your eTickets, all members of your party over the age of 18 must demonstrate their Covid-19 status to gain entry in ONE of the following ways: · ** Full vaccination** (first and second dose), and with the second dose administered at least 14 days before your visit; or · A negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of your visit; or · Proof of natural immunity (positive PCR test within the last six months, after self-isolation has ended and up to 180 days after taking the test).

    Access
    There will be an Audio Described Performance on 1 April at 8.30pm and a Captioned Performance on 6 April at 7.30pm

    Next Available Performances of The Human Voice

    TODAY is 1st December 2021

    March 2022 April 2022

    The Human Voice news

    The Human Voice starring Ruth Wilson to have limited West End run! 1/12/2021, 12pm

