Getting to the St Martins Theatre
St. Martin’s Theatre can be accessed by several modes of public transit. The nearest tube station is Leicester Square Tube Station, which is 4 minutes’ walk from the theatre. Charing Cross Station is a 10 minute walk from the theatre and there are several bus stops on Charing Cross Street which are serviced by bus lines 14, 19, 22, 24, 29, 38, 40, and 176.If you are driving to St. Martin’s Theatre, limited metered parking is available and after 6:30 pm and on weekends parking may be available on Single Yellow lines. There are car parks at Cambridge Circus (MasterPark) and Upper St. Martin’s and Bedfordbury (NCP).
Visiting St Martins Theatre