    The Windsors: Endgame Tickets at the Prince of Wales Theatre, London

    The Windsors: Endgame

    Join the stars of Channel 4’sThe Windsors live on stage

    Important information

    Child policy
    12+
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    2 August - 9 October 2021
    Content
    Some swearing As an advisory to adults who might bring young people, children under the age of 3 will not be admitted into the theatre. All persons under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to the accompanying adult. They may not sit on their own within the auditorium. If children do have separate seats you could be refused entry. All persons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a ticket.

    Tags:

    Play

