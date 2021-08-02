Tickets for The Windsors: Endgame at Prince of Wales Theatre are available now!

Adapted from Channel 4’s hit comedy spoof about the royals, the show will begin previews on 2 August at the West End’s Prince of Wales Theatre. The Windsors: Endgame tickets are now booking, and you’ll want to make sure you get yours fast for a royally good summer!

About The Windsors: Endgame

The show is written by the creator of the Channel 4 series, George Jeffrie and Bert Tyler-Moore.

Like all good soap operas, this is the story of intergenerational conflict, with Wills challenging his father for the crown and Camilla determined to see him off and rule the land with an iron fist. Wills needs Harry and Meghan’s help if he’s ever going to triumph – but will they come back from California and their authentic life with their rescue chickens? And how will Beatrice and Eugenie ever clear their father, Prince Andrew’s name?

The Windsors: Endgame cast

The Windsors cast features Harry Enfield as Charles, Crystal Condie as Meghan, Matthew Cottle as Edward, Tom Durant-Pritchard as Harry, Tracy-Ann Oberman as Camilla, Ciarán Owens as Wills, Jenny Rainsford as Beatrice, Kara Tointon as Kate and Tim Wallers as Andrew. Also join them is Eliza Butterworth as Eugenie and Sophie-Louise Dann as Fergie.

The ensemble features Emma Barclay, Joelle Dyson, Olivia Fines, Shaun McCourt and Mark McGee.

The Windsors: Endgame creative team

The Windsors: Endgame is directed by Michael Fentiman and features set design by Madeleine Girling, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound by George Dennis, music by Felix Hagan, costume design by June Nevin and costumes by Hilary Lewis. There is casting by Stuart Burt CDG. The show is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment and Isobel David.

The Windsors: Endgame London tickets are booking!

Don’t miss out on The Windsors live on stage in the West End! The show will be packed with songs, sword fights and snogging competitions… Book your The Windsors: Endgame tickets whilst the best availability lasts!