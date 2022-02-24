Tickets for When We Dead Awaken at London’s Coronet Theatre

This stunning adaptation of Ibsen’s When We Awaken is presented at London’s Coronet Theatre for an extremely limited run. Do not miss your chance to see Henrik Ibsen’s final play come to life in the UK premiere of this bilingual adaptation of When We Awaken.

Henrik Ibsen’s When We Dead Awaken

A new adaptation of Ibsen’s final play When We Dead Awaken comes to London’s Coronet Theatre. The Norwegian Ibsen Company returns to present this new piece following the success of their award-winning The Lady From The Sea.

It is unusual for someone to have the chance to rediscover a love that was lost.

In the depths of winter a once celebrated, now largely forgotten scultptor, Rubek, returns to Norway. He brings with him his estranged young wife, Maia, only to meet by chance his long lost muse and great love of his life Irene.

Is this a chance for them to recapture a world that is full of meaning, hope and joy, to awaken from the dead?

The Coronet Theatre production of When We Dead Awaken

The show features a Norwegian/British cast, and be performed in a mixture of Norwegian and English with surtitles. When We Dead Awaken stars Andrea Bræin Hovig as Maia Rubek, Øystein Røger as Arnold Rubek and Ragnhild Margrethe Gudbrandsen as Irene von Satow.

The show is originally written by Henrik Ibsen and the production is directed by acclaimed Norwegian director Kjetil Bang Hansen, in his first production in the UK. The production will tour Norway after its UK Premiere.

