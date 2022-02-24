Menu
    When We Dead Awaken Tickets at the The Coronet Theatre, London

    When We Dead Awaken

    A new bilingual adaptation of When We Dead Awaken comes to the Coronet Theatre

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    1hr 30min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    24 February – 2 April 2022
    Content
    PLEASE NOTE: This production will be performed in a mixture of Norwegian and English with surtitles.
    We strongly advise the wearing of face masks in the auditorium. All payments at the bar and throughout the venue will require cashless payment.

