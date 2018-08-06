Menu
    Broken Wings Tickets at the Charing Cross Theatre, London

    Broken Wings

    An autobiographical account of Kahlil Gibran’s first love, Broken Wings is a musical adaptation of the iconic poet’s 1912 masterpiece.

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2hr 10min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Thursday 20th January – Saturday 5th March 2022

    Broken Wings Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (2 customer reviews)

    John Buckley

    6 August 18

    good show very sad gives great insight into the life of Gibran

    SY Chan

    5 August 18

    Sensational! I love the performance dearly in every aspect! The story, the songs, the poetic lyrics, the singing, the orchestra, the act, the performers ... everything and everyone indeed! Nadim Naaman, Rob Houchen and Nikita Johan are outstanding! Thank you all for a wonderful show.

    Broken Wings news

    New musical Broken Wings announces London run 13/10/2021, 11am

