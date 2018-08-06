Broken Wings tickets available for 2021 London run at Charing Cross Theatre!

Khalil Gibran’s Broken Wings returns to London for a limited run at Charing Cross Theatre this Winter. Based on the iconic poet’s epic masterpiece, the musical adaptation tells the true story of Gibran’s first love through a mix of poetry and music. Get ready to be transported back in time and across continents, to Beirut. Be sure to book your tickets for Broken Wings whilst the best availability lasts!

What is Broken Wings about?

The musical begins in New York City in 1923 where an ageing Gibran narrates from his cold studio. Using poetry and music, the audience are transported two decades into the past and across continents to Beirut at the turn of the century. An eighteen-year-old Gibran returns to the Middle East after five years in America. He returns to complete his education and discover more about his heritage and doesn’t plan on falling in love but when he meets Selma Karamy, he falls deeply. However, Selma is soon after betrothed to Mansour Bey Galib, nephew of Bishop Bulos Galib, who has an eye firm upon the Karamy family fortune. Gibran and Selma fight for their love, which in turn means having to navigate through the rules, traditions and expectations of their society.

Broken Wings creative team

Broken Wings has a book by Kahlil Gibran, with music and lyrics by Nadim Naaman and Dana Al Fardan. The production is directed by Bronagh Lagan, has orchestrations by Joe Davison and is produced by Ali Matar.

Broken Wings cast

The original cast of Broken Wings featured Nadim Naaman in the role of Gibran who narrates the show, Hiba Elchikhe played the role of Selma Karamy and Rob Houchen played the role of teenage Gibran. The cast was complete by Adam Linstead, Soophia Foroughi, Nadeem Crowe, Irvine Iqbal, Sami Lamine, Robert Hannouch and Lauren James Ray. The Charing Cross Theatre Broken Wings cast is yet to be announced.

Tickets for Broken Wings are now booking!

Don’t miss your chance to see Kahlil Gibran’s epic autobiographical love story in its limited run at London’s Charing Cross Theatre. Book your Broken Wings tickets now to secure your seats!