    Charing Cross Theatre

    Intimate venue under The Arches of Charing Cross which hosts a diverse programme of theatre in London.

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Charing Cross Theatre

    The Charing Cross Theatre is easily accessible via public transport. The nearest tube stations to The Charing Cross Theatre are Charing Cross Station (Bakerloo/Northern Lines) and Embankment (Bakerloo/Circle/District/Northern Lines). If arriving to the theatre by train, the nearest train station to the theatre is Charing Cross, which is above the theatre. The theatre is also well serviced by bus lines 6, 9, 11, 15, 23, 24, 87, 91, 139, and 176. If driving to the theatre, parking is available at the NCP carpark on St. Martin's Lane. 

    Visiting Charing Cross Theatre

    TODAY is 9th June 2021

