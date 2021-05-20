Menu
    Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Tickets at the Sondheim Theatre, London

    Les Miserables: The Staged Concert

    Les Miserable Staged Concert returns to the West End!

    This Event has enhanced COVID-19 protective measures

    This event has socially distanced seating, meaning seats can only be booked in spread out blocks. This is to ensure guests are spaced at a safe distance from each other during the performance.

    Important information

    Performance dates
    1 July - 5 September 2021
    Special notice

    AS PART OF THE COVID MEASURES YOU WILL RECIEVE AN EMAIL FROM THE THEATRE 24 HOURS BEFORE THE PERFORMANCE WITH COVID INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS DIRECTLY PERTAINING TO YOUR VISIT Covid secure measures within the theatre and social distancing seating are in operation.

    All seats have been organised into socially distanced groups of 1 to 6. All seats within each group must be purchased in full by one customer at the time of booking.

    In accordance with government guidelines, the auditorium has been organised into socially distant groups that are 1 metre apart in all directions. These must be purchased in full at the time of booking and can only comprise of single households, or a support bubble.

