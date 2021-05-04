Menu
    Full cast announced for Les Misérables The Staged Concert

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Les Misérables The Staged Concert is returning to the West End’s Sondheim Theatre for a strictly limited season. The Concert version of Les Misérables opens in London later this month and has just confirmed its full casting. Tickets for Les Misérables The Staged Concert are on sale now for the run beginning 20 May and coming to an end on 5 September 2021.

    Full casting for the West End Les Misérables The Staged Concert opening in just two weeks has been announced. Starring in the production are Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Lucie Jones as Fantine, Gerard Carey as Thénardier, Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Éponine, Harry Apps as Marius, Jamie Muscato as Enjolras, Charlie Burn as Cosette. Also at certain performances will be Dean Chisnall as Jean Valjean.

    The cast is complete Kelly Agbowu, Joseph Anthony, Will Barratt, Cameron Blakely, Earl Carpenter, Richard Carson, Danny Colligan, Rodney Earl Clarke, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Harry Dunnett, Nic Greenshields, Jessie Hart, Holly-Anne Hull, Jenna Innes, Ebony Jonelle, Connor Jones, Jessica Joslin, Luke McCall, Leo Miles, Corinne Priest, Aaron Pryce-Lewis, Grainne Renihan, Helen Walsh, Emma Warren and Samuel Wyn-Morris.

    Les Misérables The Staged Concert creatives

    The concert is directed by James Powell and Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy. Alfonso Casado Trigo conducts the concert. Based on the novel by Victor Hugo, the show is written by Alain Boubil and Claude-Michel Schönberg. There is also music by Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer. The original French text was written by Alain Boubil and Jean-Marc Natel, with additional material by James Fenton. Adaptations were done by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

    Tickets for Les Misérables The Staged Concert are now booking!

    There are just two weeks until the concert opens in the West End! Secure your tickets for Les Misérables The Staged Concert now which runs from 20 May to 5 September 2021.

