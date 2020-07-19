Menu
    Age restriction

    8+

    Child policy
    Children under 8 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 30min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    1 October 2021 - 26 February 2022
    Special notice
    Please note the performance of any particular actor cannot be guaranteed. Paul Whitehouse is appearing in the cast until 25 April 2020.

    Only Fools And Horses Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (2635 customer reviews)

    Ty Samuels

    19 July 20

    Fantastic! Loved every minute. Awesome cast, great songs and the audience felt like a part of the show. Would go again in a heartbeat.

    Mr Owen

    24 April 20

    Excellent show, very true to the series, but why is it so expensive?

    Next Available Performances of Only Fools And Horses

    TODAY is 6th April 2021

    October 2021 November 2021 December 2021 January 2022 February 2022

    Only Fools And Horses news

    Only Fools and Horses Musical: Top 5 songs! 12/3/2021, 3.35pm
    Only Fools and Horses musical FAQ: Everything you need to know about this West End hit 18/6/2020, 3.30pm
    Only Fools And Horses musical announces West End extension 25/1/2020, 12.10pm
    Only Fools and Horses announces extended West End run and the return of Paul Whitehouse 4/11/2019, 10.50am

