Only Fools and Horses extends West End run Dec 7, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Lovely jubbly! If you’re hoping to return to Hooky Street then you’re in luck! The West End’s hit musical Only Fools and Horses based on the nationwide favourite sitcom of the same name, will extend its booking run at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket to Spring 2022.

The musical initially opened in the West End in February 2019 and reopened (post-pandemic closures) in October 2021. Tickets for Only Fools and Horses The Musical are now booking until 14 May 2022. Don’t be a plonker! Secure your seats now for a guaranteed cushty time!

Only Fools and Horses currently stars Paul Whitehouse as Grandad, Tom Bennett as Del Boy, Ryan Hutton as Rodney, Ashleigh Gray as Raquel, Pippa Duffy as Cassandra, Jeff Nicholson as Boycie and Samantha Lane as Marlene. The cast also features Chris Bennett as Alternate Del Boy/Sid, Peter Baker as Trigger, Oscar Conlon-Morrey as Dating Agent/Danny Driscoll/Featured Ensemble, Adrian Irvine as Denzil, Chris Kiely as Mickey Pearce/Featured Ensemble, Andy Mace as Mike the Barman, Andrew Bryant as Tony Driscoll/Cripps, Melanie Marshall as Mrs Obooko/Wedding Fitter/Featured Ensemble.

Completing the cast is Lisa Bridge (1st Raquel cover), Philip Childs, Lee Van Geleen, Christopher Arkeston, Bradley John, Rhys Owen and Gemma Salter.

The hit West End musical is directed and choreographed by Caroline Jay Ranger and features music by Paul Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan. There is additional music by John Sullivan and Chas Hodges, set and costume design by Liz Ascroft, musical supervision and arrangements by Stuart Morley, sound design by Rory Madden, lighting design by Richard G Jones, and casting by David Grindrod.

Don't miss the new beloved musical in the West End! Additional tickets for Only Friends and Horses at the Theatre Royal Haymarket are available now!