Roles We’ll Never Play at London’s Lyric Theatre

Roles We’ll Never Play is always the must-see musical theatre concert in London and that’s certainly going to be the case for the limited one-show-only at the Lyric Theatre. Following sold-out performances at the Apollo and Vaudeville Theatres Tom Duern presents a special Roles We’ll Never Play Tickets for Roles We’ll Never Play at their largest venue to date,the Lyric Theatre! Tickets are on sale on and you’ll want to book sooner than later because this show is on for one night only!

What is Roles We’ll Never Play?

Roles We’ll Never Play is a musical theatre concert that gives performers the unique opportunity to sing songs outside of their casting brackets for one night only. There are no limits – just lots of fun!

For the past several years, Tom Duern has put on these concerts around London and always guarantees an amazing line up of theatre stars, an amazing night of musical theatre fun, and a sell-out show! Following sell-out shows at the West End's Apollo and Vaudeville Theatres, the show is back and it is going to be unmissable!

The Roles We’ll Never Play Returns

Back in London's West End for one-night only! Do not miss your chance to see some of your favourite West End stars singing songs from roles you'll never see them play. Book your tickets for Roles We'll Never Play now before they have all gone!