Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Roles We'll Never Play Tickets at the Lyric Theatre, London

    Roles We'll Never Play

    Roles We'll Never Play at the Lyric Theatre!

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2hr 10min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    7 March 2022
    Special notice

    E-Tickets will be given. Online Venue Check-In: Please note you will be contacted by the venue 24-48 hours before the performance with instructions on how to check-in and retrieve your e-ticket

    If you are 18 years of age or older, you will need to provide any of the following documentation for entry to the theatre;

    • NHS COVID Pass on a smart device
    • NHS COVID Pass letter
    • Fully completed vaccination card International equivalents will be accepted OR
    • Proof of a negative rapid lateral flow test within the last 48 hours (via text or email).
    • Proof of a negative PCR test within the last 48 hours (via text or email).

    It is mandatory for audience members aged 11 and above to wear a face covering, fully covering the nose and mouth, whilst inside the theatre – except when eating or drinking or if you are exempt.

    Next Available Performances of Roles We'll Never Play

    TODAY is 5th January 2022

    March 2022

    Roles We'll Never Play news

    Roles We’ll Never Play one-night-only Apollo Theatre concert! 23/10/2020, 12pm

    Tags:

    Musical

    We use cookies