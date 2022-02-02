Menu
    West End Roles We’ll Never Play cast announced!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The West End’s favourite concert is returning to London’s Lyric Theatre next month for one-night-only and the all-star line up has just been announced! The dazzling cast sees the return of many Roles We’ll Never Play favourites including Natalie May Paris, Billy Luke Nevers, Courtney Bowman and more. Read below for the full line up!

    Tickets for Roles We’ll Never Play on 7 March 2022 are now booking! Hurry and secure yours now whilst availability lasts!

    Roles We'll Never Play Lyric Theatre full casting!

    Roles We’ll Never Play cast and creatives

    Roles We’ll Never Play is back and ready to play at its biggest venue yet, the West End’s Lyric Theatre! The 5-star show is, of course, returning in style with an all-star cast. Appearing in the concert will be Pearce Barron, Maisey Bawden, Luke Bayer, Danny Becker, Courtney Bowman, Lauren Byrne, Mary-Jean Caldwell, Kayla Carter, Ryan Carter, Allie Daniel, Tom Duern, Hiba Elchikhe, Jacob Fowler, Rebecca Gilliland, Ahmed Hamad, Isaac Hesketh, Sophie Isaacs, Idriss Kargbo, Claudia Kariuki, Sejal Keshwala, Lemuel Knights, Renée Lamb, Christian Maynard, Kayleigh McKnight, Carl Mullaney, Billy Luke Nevers, Genevieve Nicole, Eve Norris, Natalie May Paris, Lauren Soley, Danielle Steers, Madison Swan, May TetherJoaquin Pedro Valdes and Rodney Vubya. The concert will be hosted by Carl Mullaney.

    The cast is complete by a featured ensemble including Kyle Birch, Joe Churms, Sebastian Harwood, Samara Rawlins, Hannah Willars and Ella Williams.

    Roles We’ll Never Play is produced by Tom Duern and directed by Sasha ReganFlynn Sturgeon (Musical Director) will be joined by Ollie Copeland, Luke Davies, Steph Frankland, Auguste Janonyte, Alex Maxted and Emily Roberts.

    About Roles We’ll Never Play

    This is a musical theatre concert with a twist! Roles We’ll Never Play gives performers the rare opportunity to sing songs outside of their casting brackets for one-night-only!

    Tom Duern has entertained West End audiences again and again with these incredible concerts which always features an amazing line-up of theatre stars and guarantees an amazing night of musical theatre fun! Following sell-out shows at the West End's Apollo Theatre and Vaudeville Theatre, the show is back and you’ll want to snap up your tickets before they’re gone!

    Roles We’ll Never Play 2022 tickets are available!

    Don’t miss your chance to see this amazing all-star theatre line-up at the Lyric Theatre next month! Book your tickets for Roles We’ll Never Play before it sells out!

    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

