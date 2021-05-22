Roles We’ll Never Play at London’s Vaudeville Theatre

Roles We’ll Never Play is always the must-see musical theatre concert in London and that’s certainly going to be the case for the limited two-shows-only at the West End’s Vaudeville Theatre. Tom Duern presents a special Roles We’ll Never Play which will take place on 22 and 23 May 2021 and will feature two different almighty casts packed full of West End talent! Tickets for Roles We’ll Never Play at the Vaudeville Theatre are on sale on and you’ll want to book sooner than later because these concerts always sell out!

What is Roles We’ll Never Play?

Roles We’ll Never Play is a musical theatre concert that gives performers the unique opportunity to sing songs outside of their casting brackets for one night only. There are no limits – just lots of fun! For the past two years, Tom Duern has put on these concerts around London and always guarantees an amazing line up of theatre stars, an amazing night of musical theatre fun, and a sell-out show! Following two sell-out shows at the West End's Apollo Theatre in December 2020, the show is back and it is going to be unmissable!

Who is on the Roles We’ll Never Play Vaudeville Theatre line up?

The Roles We'll Never Play West End line up on Saturday 22 May includes:

Bernadette Bangura (Sunset Boulevard/Ragtime), Pearce Barron (Hairspray/The Pirate Queen), Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Danny Becker (The Prince Of Egypt), Lauren Byrne (ALW's Cinderella / Six), Aoife Clesham (Fiver), Ailsa Davidson (Grease), Jade Davies (The Phantom Of The Opera), Tom Duern (The Pirates Of Penzance), Christopher Howells (Hairspray), Idriss Kargbo (Wicked), Caroline Kay (The Space Between), Rob Madge (Les Misérables), Tim Mahendran (& Juliet), Carl Man (Wicked), Kayleigh McKnight (Tina The Musical), Grace Mouat (& Juliet, Six), Billy Luke Nevers (& Juliet), Eve Norris (Be More Chill), Alan Richardson (Chicago), Rebecca Ridout (The Phantom Of The Opera), Rodney Vubya (The Book Of Mormon) and Karen Wilkinson (Mountview Graduate).

The Roles We'll Never Play West End line up on Sunday 23 May are:

Kelly Agbowu (Les Misérables), Luke Bayer, Danny Becker, Lauren Byrne, Lucca Chadwick-Patel (GSA Graduate), Aoife Clesham, Jade Davies, Ailsa Davidson, Nicole Raquel Dennis (Dear Evan Hansen, Dreamgirls), Tom Duern, Nicola Espallardo (Les Misérables), Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked) Danielle Fiamanya (The Color Purple/ & Juliet), Christopher Howells, Idriss Kargbo, Josie Kemp (Les Misérables), Emmanuel Kojo (Girl From The North Country), Rob Madge, Kayleigh McKnight, Elander Moore (The Rink), Grace Mouat, Billy Luke Nevers, Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six), Alan Richardson, Lauren Soley (Les Misérables), Jodie Steele (Six, Heathers) and Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen).

The Roles We’ll Never Play Creative team

Role We’ll Never Play at the Apollo Theatre will be produced by Tom Duern. The concert will be directed by Sasha Regan, have musical direction by Flynn Sturgeon and will be hosted by Carl Mullaney.

Please note: E-Tickets will be given. Online Venue Check-In: You will be contacted by the venue 48 hours before the performance with instructions on how to check-in and retrieve your e-ticket.