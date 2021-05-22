Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Roles We'll Never Play Tickets at the Vaudeville Theatre, London

    Roles We'll Never Play

    Roles We'll Never Play at the Vaudeville Theatre!

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2hr 10min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    22 +23 May 2021
    Special notice
    Capacity has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 Secure guidelines for social distancing plus robust risk mitigation. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre. E-Tickets will be given. Online Venue Check-In: Please note you will be contacted by the venue 48 hours before the performance with instructions on how to check-in and retrieve your e-ticket

    Next Available Performances of Roles We'll Never Play

    TODAY is 6th April 2021

    May 2021

    Roles We'll Never Play news

    Roles We’ll Never Play one-night-only Apollo Theatre concert! 23/10/2020, 12pm

    Tags:

    Musical

    We use cookies