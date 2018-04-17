Menu
    Musical Six to return to the West End stage following a tour this summer

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 18, 2019)

    Six, a musical based on King Henry VIII's six wives, is set to return to the London stage come August.

    The musical first enjoyed a debut run last year at the Edinburgh Fringe before transferring to the Arts Theatre in London where it ran for just four nights (one night in December and three earlier this year in January). The show's success during this very limited engagement helped to create enough buzz for a proper lengthier run at the Arts Theatre to be scheduled later this summer.

    Six follows the lives of the polyamorous Henry VIII's six wives in the context of a pop-concert musical. The musical itself was written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and includes such show-stopping numbers as "Don't Lose Your Head", "Haus of Holbein" and "Ex Wives". The summer production will be co-directed by Lucy Moss herself and Jamie Armitage and will feature costume design by Gabriella Slade and set design by Emma Bailey. Casting for the show has yet to be announced.

    The musical is co-produced by Global Musicals and Kenny Wax, who were reportedly blown away by the relevance of the show's themes to our time.

    Six will go on a UK tour before it runs at the Arts Theatre from 30 August 2018 to 23 September 2018. Be on the right side of history and book your tickets to this fantastic production when they go on sale on Thursday, 19 April 2018.

    Purchase your Six tickets here.

