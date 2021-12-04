Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Pantoland Tickets at the London Palladium, London

    Pantoland

    The star-studded Pantoland comes to London this Christmas!

    Important information

    Age restriction

    4+

    Child policy
    Children under 4 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 15min
    Performance dates
    4 December 2021 - 9 January 2022
    Special notice

    Please bring a negative test result or COVID-PASS with you to the theatre as you may be asked to provide this on arrival.

    Access
    Sign Language Interpreted Performance Friday 31 December 1pm, Audio Described Performance Thursday 6 January 7.30pm

    Next Available Performances of Pantoland

    TODAY is 1st October 2021

    December 2021 January 2022

    Tags:

    PantomimeComedyFamily FriendlyChristmasChildrenStar PowerLimited RunMatinee ShowMatinee MondaysMatinee TuesdaysMatinee WednesdaysMatinee ThursdaysMatinee FridaysMatinee SaturdayMatinee SundaysSunday PerfomancesPantomimeWest End LegendsWest End FavouritesBest family showsLW TheatresBest London Theatre Shows in 2021

    We use cookies