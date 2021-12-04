Tickets for Pantoland at the London Palladium on sale now!

This Christmas in London is set to be a magical one. Don't miss the Star-studded Christmas panto with an extremely limited five-week run.

Pantoland the ultimate feel-good Christmas Panto

The holiday season is full of traditions, the trees and lights, presents and crackers, mincemeat pies, and roast dinners. One of the best traditions of all is laughing with family and friends. Christmas pantomimes are the perfect opportunity to bring your family and friends together to experience some Christmas magic. The Palladium is the traditional home of panto in London so there is no better place to get your Christmas theatre fix! Pantoland is an exciting blend of Christmas pantomime tradition and new numbers and adventures.

Stars of stage and pantos past come together. Donny Osman and Julian Clary are at the helm to take you on a magical Christmas adventure to Pantoland. Palladium pantomime favourites Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers and Gary Wilmot return to the fun this festive season. And not to forget West End darlings Jac Yarrow and Sophie Isaacs who round out the magnificent cast.

Celebrate the very best of pantomime with laughs aplenty, extravagant show-stopping numbers and a cast that burns brighter than any Christmas tree. This Christmas panto is sure to be a delightful treat this holiday season.

Pantoland star-studded cast

The stars of the Palladium’s festive treat are some of the biggest and brightest. Leading the cast is one of the greatest entertainers in the world Donny Osmond who rose to fame as one half of Donny and Marie. He is perhaps best known for his starring role in Joesph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. He stars alongside actor, comedian and pantomime royalty Julian Clary. Clary returns to Pantoland having previously starred in such classic pantos as Cinderella, Aladdin, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Dick Whittington.

Panto favourites Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers and Gary Wilmot return to the Palladium this Christmas. Zerdin is known as a comedian and ventriloquist and has starred in previous Palladium pantos such as Cinderella, Snow White, Dick Whittington and Goldilocks & the Three Bears. Among his numerous other theatrical credits, Havers has appeared in the Palladium pato productions of Goldilocks & the Three Bears, Snow White and Dick Whittington. Wilmot returns to Pantoland after previous Palladium panto appearances in Dick Whittington, Snow White, and Goldilocks & the Three Bears. He is currently starring in the West End production of Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre.

The cast is full of stars, including West End sensations Jac Yarrow and Sophie Isaacs. Yarrow is an up and coming West End star who recently headed the role made famous by Donny Osmand in Joesph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Sophie Isaacs has wowed audiences in Heathers the Musical and most recently Six.

Pantoland creatives

Executive Producer and Director Michael Harrison. Choreography from Karen Bruce with set design by Ian Westbrook. Ben Cracknell does lighting design with costume design by Hugh Durrant. Matt Peploe, from Gareth Owen Sound is the sound designer while special effects are by The Twins FX. Scenic Projects LTD have done additional set design and construction while Teresa Nalton has provided additional costume design. The musical supervisor and orchestrator is Gary Hind and production management comes from Mark Sherwood.

Pantoland at the Palladium tickets available now!

Book now to guarantee the best seats at the best prices for the very best panto London has to offer. Spend this Christmas with family, friends and the stars of the Palladium’s Pantoland.