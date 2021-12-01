What’s opening in London theatreland this month? (December 2021) Dec 1, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Theatre is the perfect festive treat and a wonderful tradition for many during the holidays. Whether you’re looking for something to bring you extra cheer or that just right family outing: the West End has it all. There are plenty of new shows opening in London’s theatreland this December, ranging from shows that will have you feeling merry and bright to shows that will have you laughing all evening long.

Pantoland at the Palladium (opens 4 December)

There may be a star on top of the Christmas tree but there are numerous stars in Pantoland at the Palladium this holiday season! Celebrating the best of pantomime with guaranteed laughter, extravagant numbers, adventures and a dazzling star-studded cast. The magical production is set to star Donny Osmond, Julian Clary, Nigel Havers, Gary Wilmot, Jac Yarrow, Sophie Isaacs and more! Pantoland is the perfect Christmas theatre fix so be sure to grab your tickets whilst you can.



Operation Ouch (opens 4 December)

Operation Ouch Live on Stage with TV’s favourite doctors is an all-new show starring Dr Chris and Dr Xand. The show is going to be packed with brand new crazy experiments and more amazing facts! After a smash-hit West End season and three sell-out Australian tours, the doctors are back to explore the fascinating world of biology. Don’t miss this new show featuring all the best bits from award-winning TV show Operation Ouch. Book your tickets now!



Matthew Bourne’s Nutcracker (opens 7 December)

Master storyteller Matthew Bourne is bringing all the festive vibes to London’s Sadler Wells Theatre this Christmas with none other than the Nutcracker. The 2021 production is a combo of Bourne’s trademark wit, pathos and magical fantasy with wonderful new surprises. The show features Tchaikovsky’s incredible score and Anthony Ward’s remarkable sets and costumes. Tickets for Nutcracker are the perfect way to feel the magic of Christmas this holiday season.



West End Musical Christmas (opens 13 December)

This Christmas head to the West End for a celebration of London theatre like no other! Returning this festive season is West End Musical Christmas live at London’s Lyric Theatre for a spectacular concert with a dazzling West End star studded line up. This years’ cast features the incredible John Owen Jones, Oliver Ormson, Jodie Steele, Obioma Ugoala and many more! Make sure you book your tickets whilst availability lasts!



Ben Elton Live (opens 20 December)

Ben Elton is returning to the London stage for a strictly limited run at the West End’s Harold Pinter Theatre this Christmas. The comedian made a name for himself in the late 80s as a stand-up comedian and has since worked in television, film, literature and musicals, becoming a prolific and insightful creator. His popular works include TV shows Blackadder and Upstart Crow, and musical We Will Rock You. Don’t miss the chance to see Ben Elton Live in the West End and be sure to secure your seats today!



Also opening in the West End this month…

🎫 Dick Whittington opens at the Phoenix Theatre on 5 December.

🎫 Cratchit opens at Park Theatre on 7 December.

🎫 Habeas Corpus opens at Menier Chocolate Factory on 14 December.

🎫 Julie Madly Deeply opens at Park Theatre on 20 December.

🎫 Five Little Christmas Monkeys opens at Park Theatre on 14 December.

🎫 Yes Queens opens at Park Theatre on 23 December.