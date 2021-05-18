Tickets for Cruise, Jack Holden’s one-man play on sale now!

This incredible new one-man play premiered to streaming audiences earlier this year and is now set to make its live stage debut this summer. It will be one of the first to open the West End! It’s 1988 in Soho and tonight should be Micheal Spencer’s last night on earth. If you enjoyed the wildly successful tv show It’s a Sin then Cruise will let you continue that celebration of life, love and survival in the gay community in the 80s.

In 1984, Michael gets the news, he’s HIV positive. He’s given four years to live, at most. What do you do when your clock is literally ticking? Well, Michael and his partner Dave decide to sell the house, get rid of the car and spend it all partying and celebrating like there is no tomorrow.

Two years on Dave dies and Michael steps up his hedonistic ways. Then on the 29th of February 1988, the last day on his ticking clock, Michael hits the streets of Soho wearing his favourite jacket and goes on a singing, dancing farewell tour. After saying goodbye to everyone and everything and putting all his affairs in order Michael promptly… survives.

Micheal is one of the lucky gay men who has been given the gift of life; but what kind of life can he live now?

Who is responsible for Cruise the West End play?

This incredibly uplifting and inspirational new show was written by and stars Jack Holden (War Horse, West End; Ink, Almeida Theatre). The show is directed by Bronagh Logan (A Night at the Oscars: A Musical Revue, C-O-N-T-A-C-T) and features an elevating 80s electronic soundtrack that will be performed live by John Elliott.

Cruise play opens at Duchess Theatre

This vivid one-man play is a celebration of queer culture set to an irresistible 80s soundtrack. Jack Holden brings this poignant tale to life in an intense commemoration to the veterans of the AIDs crisis. Return to the theatre with Cruise for a show that will make you laugh and cry, have you tapping your feet and may just leave you determined to live each day as if it’s your last.

Is the Duchess Theatre COVID Secure?

Yes! Cruise will perform 8 COVID Secure shows a week. The capacity of the theatre has been reduced to comply with guidelines for social distancing. The theatre will have socially distanced seating. Customers are reminded to purchase seats together with their social bubbles.

There will be hand sanitation stations throughout the theatre and audience and staff members will be required to wear face coverings. Temperature testing and track and trace measures will be followed in addition to contactless ticketing and payment methods along with the regular deep cleaning and sanitation of the theatre.

