Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Cruise Tickets at the Duchess Theatre, London

    Cruise

    Stage premiere of Cruise at London's Duchess Theatre

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 16+.
    Running time
    1hr 30min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    18 May - 13 June 2021

    Next Available Performances of Cruise

    TODAY is 6th April 2021

    May 2021 June 2021

    Cruise news

    Cruise The Play to have limited West End run at the Duchess Theatre 18/3/2021, 10am

    Tags:

    PlayLast Chance To SeeHot TicketsLimited RunLGBT Gay FriendlyMatinee SaturdayMatinee SundaysNimax Theatres

    We use cookies