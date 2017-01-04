Menu
    Potted Panto Tickets at the Garrick Theatre, London

    Potted Panto

    Potted Panto makes a highly anticipated return to the Garrick Theatre!

    9 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    6+
    Running time
    1hr 10min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    11 December 2021 - 9 January 2022
    Special notice

    Online Venue Check-In: Please note you will be contacted by the venue 48 hours before the performance with instructions on how to check-in and retrieve your e-ticket Capacity has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 Secure guidelines for social distancing plus robust risk mitigation. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre. E-Tickets will be given.This is a COVID-compliant performance with socially distanced seating that has adopted SOLT and UK Theatre's "See It Safely" principles to ensure audience members stay protected and secure for the show's run this Christmas.

    Potted Panto Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (9 customer reviews)

    Sally Ryan

    4 January 17

    This was a brilliant show. Very funny. 7 of us aged from 13 to 83 years went to see it and we all enjoyed it. Want to see the other 'Potted' shows now.

    MR R PORTER

    28 December 16

    Very funny and well put together

