Following the tenth-anniversary production is making another return in 2021! Get ready to return to the theatre with this mashup of all your favourite pantos! Theatre and pantomime go hand in hand and the Garrick Theatre is here to deliver with this award-nominated hit! It's zany. It's fun. It's Potted Panto! Don't miss it!

Seven of your favourite pantos in just 70 crazy minutes!

Potted Panto takes you on a wild ride through all your most beloved pantos of recent yeats. Help Cinderella find her royal baby's daddy at the Ball! Stroll down streets paved with gold in Dick Whittington's London.

Rub Aladdin's lamp the right way and have Genie grant you a wish. Try to wake up a bewitched Sleeping Beauty from her years-long slumber before the giant comes crawling down Jack's beanstalk to crush Snow White and the seven dwarves.

All your favourite pantomimes are here in one big, 70-minute extravaganza! Whether you're six, 106, or 666, Potted Panto is guaranteed to keep you entertained from start to finish!

Potted Panto cast and creative team

The Potted Panto cast for the 2021/2022 production has yet to be announced.

Previous casy and creatives included Daniel Clarkson, Jefferson Turner, Jacob Jackson, and Charlotte Payne. The piece was written by Clarkson, Turner, and Richard Hurst. Hurst previously directed Potted Panto with lighting design by Tim Mascall, sound design by Leigh Davies, and costume design by Nicky Bunch and Simon Scullion.

The Olivier Award-nominated show comes from the same creators that brought you Potted Potter, the hilarious Harry Potter parody that has enjoyed a successful world tour and Las Vegas residency.

