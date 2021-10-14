Potted Panto 2021 cast announced! Oct 14, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The Olivier Award-nominated show Potted Panto is set to return to the West End’s Garrick Theatre this holiday season for a limited five-week run. The 2021 cast have been announced ahead of the show’s fist performance on Saturday 11 December 2021. Potted Panto tickets are now booking until Sunday 9 January – book now whilst availability lasts!

Potted Panto 2021 cast

Leading the cast of Potted Panto will be Dan Clarkson and Gary Trainor (who played Dewey Finn in School of Rock; West End original cast and US tour). Joining them is Kevin Yates and Liam Jeavons as alternate performers, Charlotte Payne as The Fairy and assistant stage manager and Joseph Peters as Mr Nut and assistant stage manager.

Potted Panto creative team

Potted Panto was written by Daniel Clarkson, Jefferson Turner and Richard Hurst. The production is directed by Hurst and has set and costume design by Simon Scullion and Nicky Bunch, with lighting design by Tim Mascall, and sound design by Tom Lishman. Phil Innes is composer and James Seabright is the producer.

What to expect from Potted Panto?

Potted Panto is a whirlwind of panto tropes combined with biggest stories and favourite characters from pantomime. Each show is approximately 70 minutes of pure hilarity and you’ll never know what you’re going to get. Whether it’s a dastardly double act dash with Aladdin on the streets of Agrabah or roaming the golden streets of Dick Whittington’s London. Or hilarious full-scale versions of Snow White and Sleeping Beauty, where the cast try and spread two performers into seven dwarves, whilst sizing up which of them will make the prettiest princess!

London 2021 Potted Panto tickets are booking now!

Head to the Garrick Theatre this Christmas for the perfect festive treat! Why choose between your favourite pantos when you can have any and all thrown at you within a 70-minute performance. Secure your seats now and get set for a side-splitting seventy minutes.