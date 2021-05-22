Amy Berryman’s debut play Walden will be the first in the new RE:EMERGE season from Sonia Friedman Productions. The season was initiated to create a space for new voices in the West End whilst simultaneously supporting and celebrating the theatre industry. Get ready to book tickets for Walden at the West End’s Harold Pinter Theatre and be the first to see the start of this exciting new season set to re-energise theatre.
RE:EMERGE Walden West End play Walden
will be the first play from the Sonia Friedman Productions’ season RE:EMERGE to open at the Harold Pinter Theatre
this May. Walden is a new play and is a debut from writer Amy Berryman
. The play was a finalist in National Showcase of New Plays, National New Play Network 2020 and Henley Rose Playwright Competition for Women, Yellow Rose Productions 2019. Walden
is the first play in the RE:EMERGE season
and will be followed by plays J'Ouvert
and Anna X
.
What is Walden play about? Cassie, a NASA botanist, returns from a year-long Moon mission and finds herself in a remote cabin in the woods where her estranged twin sister, Stella, a former NASA architect, has settled into a new life with Brian, a climate activist. The sisters attempt to pick up the pieces of the rivalry that came between them and uncover old wounds in the process.
Walden play West End cast
RE:EMERGE play Walden
will star Gemma Arterton
. Arterton has appeared in numerous blockbuster films including St Trinian’s
, Quantum of Solace
, Clash of the Titans
and Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
. She has also starred in various theatre productions, most notably in Made in Dagenham
which earned her an Olivier Award nomination and saw her win an Evening Standard Theatre Award. Her other theatre credits include Love’s Labour’s Lost
, The Duchess of Malfi
and Nell Gwynn
.
Starring alongside Arterton is Fehinti Balogun
who graduated from RADA in 2016. Balogun has appeared in a number of theatre productions since as well as on the big and small screen. His theatre credits include The Importance of Being Earnest
(Vaudeville Theatre
), Against
(The Almeida
), Myth
(RSC
) and King Lear
(Old Vic
). Also starring in Walden
is Lydia Wilson
. Wilson has performed in numerous theatre, television and film productions. In film she has appeared in Star Trek Beyond
, About Time
and All Is True
. Her most recent theatrical credit saw her star in The Duchess of Malfi
.
What is the RE:EMERGE season?
Supported by Arts Council England, RE:EMERGE is a new season of plays from Sonia Friedman Productions and Artistic Director Ian Rickson who endeavour to help reopen and re-energise theatres. Their aim is to bring together fresh talent and new voices in the West End whilst providing support for theatremakers of the future.
London Walden tickets are coming soon!
Return to the theatre with a celebration of all that is vital to this industry. Support new voices, fresh talent, and the vital freelance community. You'll soon be able to book your tickets for Walden
in the West End and secure the best seats at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre
.