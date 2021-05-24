First Look: Newly released production images of Walden May 24, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The first instalment in the new season RE:EMERGE by Sonia Friedman Productions Walden opened last week on 22 May 2021 at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre. The debut play from Amy Berryman is directed by Ian Rickson. Tickets for Walden are booking from £12, so be quick to grab yourself a bargain for your return to the theatre!

What is Walden about?

Cassie, a NASA botanist, returns from a year-long Moon mission and finds herself in a remote cabin in the woods where her estranged twin sister, Stella, a former NASA architect, has settled into a new life with Brian, a climate activist. The sisters attempt to pick up the pieces of the rivalry that came between them and uncover old wounds in the process.

Who is in the Walden cast?

Walden stars Gemma Arterton. Her popular film credits include St Trinian’s, Quantum of Solace, Clash of the Titans and Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters. She also has various theatre credits and is most popularly known for her Olivier Award-nominated appearance Made in Dagenham. Her other theatre credits include Love’s Labour’s Lost, The Duchess of Malfi and Nell Gwynn.

Joining Arterton is Fehinti Balogun who has appeared in a number of theatre productions as well as appearing on the big and small screen. His theatre credits include The Importance of Being Earnest (Vaudeville Theatre), Against (The Almeida), Myth (RSC) and King Lear (Old Vic). Also starring in Walden is Lydia Wilson. Wilson has performed in numerous theatre, television and film productions. In film she has appeared in Star Trek Beyond, About Time and All Is True. Her most recent theatrical appearance was in The Duchess of Malfi.

