Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    First Look: Newly released production images of Walden

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The first instalment in the new season RE:EMERGE by Sonia Friedman Productions Walden opened last week on 22 May 2021 at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre. The debut play from Amy Berryman is directed by Ian RicksonTickets for Walden are booking from £12, so be quick to grab yourself a bargain for your return to the theatre!

    What is Walden about?

    Cassie, a NASA botanist, returns from a year-long Moon mission and finds herself in a remote cabin in the woods where her estranged twin sister, Stella, a former NASA architect, has settled into a new life with Brian, a climate activist. The sisters attempt to pick up the pieces of the rivalry that came between them and uncover old wounds in the process.

    Who is in the Walden cast?

    Walden stars Gemma Arterton. Her popular film credits include St Trinian’sQuantum of SolaceClash of the Titans and Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters. She also has various theatre credits and is most popularly known for her Olivier Award-nominated appearance Made in Dagenham. Her other theatre credits include Love’s Labour’s LostThe Duchess of Malfi and Nell Gwynn.

    Joining Arterton is Fehinti Balogun who has appeared in a number of theatre productions as well as appearing on the big and small screen. His theatre credits include The Importance of Being Earnest (Vaudeville Theatre), Against (The Almeida), Myth (RSC) and King Lear (Old Vic). Also starring in Walden is Lydia Wilson. Wilson has performed in numerous theatre, television and film productions. In film she has appeared in Star Trek BeyondAbout Time and All Is True. Her most recent theatrical appearance was in The Duchess of Malfi.

    Tickets for Walden West End are still available!

    Walden tickets are available now but be quick to avoid missing out on seeing this incredible cast on stage at the West End’s Harold Pinter Theatre this month!

    Jade Ali
    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    The Mirror and the Light to premiere at the Gielgud Theatre September 2021

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Based on the critically acclaimed novel of the same name by Hilary Mantel, this new play will premiere at London&rsqu... Read more

    First Look: Images of Arinzé Kene from Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical have been released!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The producers of the brand-new Bob Marley musical have released some exciting first look images of Arinzé Kene... Read more

    What’s on at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Summer 2021?

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Theatre is returning and live performances are set to resume after long closures due to lockdown. London’s Rege... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies