Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Shaftesbury Theatre

    The Shaftesbury Theatre is a West End theatre is known for hosting revivals and modern musicals.

    What's on at Shaftesbury Theatre

    Shaftesbury Theatre Seating Plan

    Shaftesbury Theatre seating plan
    Getting the best seats at Shaftesbury Theatre

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Shaftesbury Theatre

    We advise using public transportation to reach the theatre. The nearest tube stations to the Shaftesbury Theatre are Tottenham Court Road (Northern/Central Lines), Holborn (Piccadilly/Central Lines), and Covent Garden (Piccadilly Line). The Shaftesbury Theatre is well serviced by bus routes 1, 8, 10, 14, 19, 24, 25, 29, 38, 55, 68, 73, 91, 98, 134, 168, 171, 181, 242, 390, and 521. If driving to the theatre the nearest car park is the NCP Shaftesbury. 

    Visiting Shaftesbury Theatre

    Next available performances

    TODAY is 6th April 2021

    We use cookies