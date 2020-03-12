Menu
    Be More Chill Tickets at the Shaftesbury Theatre, London

    Be More Chill

    Be More Chill to make its West End premiere at the Shaftesbury Theatre Summer 2021

    Important information

    Child policy
    Suitable for ages 12+. Children under 4 will not be permitted.
    Running time
    approx. 2hr 30min (inc. 15min interval)
    Performance dates
    30 June to 5 September 2021
    Content
    Contains strong language and mature themes.

    Ross Palmer-Willmott

    12 March 20

    great show with a fun cast!

    Charles Both

    8 March 20

    Lovely show

    Be More Chill news

    Be More Chill returns to London for a 10-week run! 14/5/2021, 2.01pm
    Be More Chill production cancels remainder of its run at London's Other Palace 4/6/2020, 2pm
    Be More Chill extends its run at The Other Palace in London 24/2/2020, 11am
    London Theatre Review: Be More Chill 19/2/2020, 10am

