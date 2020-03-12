Menu
    & Juliet Tickets at the Shaftesbury Theatre, London

    & Juliet

    Juliet like you've never seen her before in her West End transfer to the Shaftesbury Theatre.

    566 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    The show is recommended for ages 6+. Please note this show does contain some adult themes and language.
    Running time
    2hr 30mins with interval
    Performance dates
    Booking to 12 February 2022

    & Juliet Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (566 customer reviews)

    Tom Marco Staudenmeyer

    12 March 20

    Catchy and fun to watch

    Lucy

    12 March 20

    Fun show great costumes

    Next Available Performances of & Juliet

    TODAY is 6th April 2021

    September 2021 October 2021 November 2021 December 2021 January 2022 February 2022

    Who appears in & Juliet

    Darren Bell

    Alex Tranter
    A P Wilding

    Christopher Parkinson
    Michael Shelford

    Grace Mouat
    Paul Smith

    Ivan de Freitas
    Twitter Profile

    Jaye Marshall
    Samuel Black

    Jordan Luke Gage
    M.A.D. Photography

    Josh Baker
    MUG Photography

    Kirstie Skivington
    Martin Phillips

    Melanie La Barrie
    Steve Lawton

    Miriam-Teak Lee
    Ruth Crafer

    Nathan Lorainey-Dineen
    Amy Cassidy

    Oliver Tompsett
    John Clark

    Cassidy Janson
    Daniel Sutka

    David Bedella
    Samuel Black

    Arun Blair-Mangat
    Alexis Bakingem

    Kieran Lai
    Matt Nalton

    Jocasta Almgill
    Anna Fowler

    Rhian Duncan
    MUG Photography

    Tim Mahendran
    MUG Photography

    Danielle Fiamanya
    Chris Mann

    Dillon Scott-lewis
    In The Heights Show Website

    Antoine Murray-Straughan
    Jennie Scott

    Alishia-Marie Blake

    & Juliet news

    London’s & Juliet announces September reopening date 24/3/2021, 10.30am
    10 moments we're excited for when the West End returns 4/2/2021, 3pm
    West End musical & Juliet extends its run to 2022, announces plans to return 5/1/2021, 5pm
    Gift Show Vouchers available exclusively with London Theatre Direct 27/11/2020, 9am

    Tags:

