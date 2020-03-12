& Juliet Shaftesbury Theatre tickets: characters you know, an ending you don't!

Do you believe in life after Romeo? & Juliet tickets are the perfect way to experience something new and familiar all at the same time-- We all know the story of Romeo and Juliet, star crossed lovers from warring families who are undeniably drawn to each other. Theirs is a love story for the ages and a tragedy unlike any other but what if we could rewrite the final scene? What if Juliet put the dagger down and decided to take a girls trip instead? In this irreverent rewrite that's exactly what happens.

When Juliet wakes up instead of a dagger to the heart she gathers Nurse and her best girlfriends and heads to the city of lights. And Juliet sets off to prove that she is the author of her own story and that there is life, and love, after Romeo. This wild new musical features the back catalogue of Swedish songwriter Max Martin with pop anthems that you'll love hearing in a completely different way. Songs like 'Baby One More Time', 'Love Me Like You Do', 'Can't Feel My Face' 'Break Free', and 'Everybody'.

& Juliet is now playing at the West End's Shaftesbury Theatre! Juliet strikes out on her own journey of healing, romance and self-discovery in the City of Lights.

Read our FAQ on your top 15 questions answered about & Juliet The Musical.

Who is involved in the & Juliet creative team?

This daring new musical has a creative team to die for! & Juliet uses the back catalogue of Swedish songwriter Max Martin. You'll recognise classic pop hits made famous by Britney Spears and The Weekend. Martin has written or co-written more than 20 number-one Billboard hits. His songs have propelled artists into the limelight, they've been voiced by the likes of Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Maroon 5, The Backstreet Boys, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and Bon Jovi. Max Martin falls behind only Paul McCartney and John Lennon in terms of songwriters with number one singles. Martin's work stays fresh with new arrangements by Bill Sherman. Sherman won Tony and Emmy awards for his work with the orchestrations for Into the Height. He has also won multiple Emmy awards for his work with Sesame Street. Sherman also recently produced the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton.

The show is directed by Luke Sheppard. Sheppard directed Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights when it came across the pond for its UK premiere and eventual West End transfer which won three Olivier Awards as well as a nomination for Best New Musical. & Juliet has a story by David West Read, who made his West End debut alongside this new piece. The writer is best known for his work in television on the Eugene and Dan Levy comedy, Schitt's Creek.

Jennifer Weber is an extremely talented international choreographer who has brought her unique style to & Juliet. She recently choreographed The Hip Hop Nutcracker which featured rap legend Kurtis Blow. The set designer is award-winning and Olivier-nominated Soutra Gilmour. Gilmour has been involved in many varied projects including the recent Pinter at the Pinter season, Strictly Ballroom and Dr Faustus with Kit Harrington.

Who is starring in the & Juliet London cast?

Miriam Teak-Lee is starring in the role of Juliet Capulet. Teak-Lee is best known for her role in the original West End cast of Hamilton and she was recently recognised as Best Actress in a Musical at The Stage Debut Awards. The actress is joined by an all-star cast of West End veterans including Cassidy Janson (Leading Ladies, Chess, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Oliver Tompsett (Kinky Boots, Wicked); Arun Blair-Mangat (Leave to Remain, Angels in America), Melanie La Barrie (Wicked The Musical, Matilda), Jordan Luke Gage (Bat Out of Hell), and Tim Mahendran (Spring Awakening). The West End cast of & Juliet also stars American actor David Bedella (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Jerry Springer The Opera, Rocky Horror Show, The Producers).

Read our exclusive interview with Miriam Teak-Lee here for more information on this spectacular new production!

& Juliet tickets at London's Shaftesbury Theatre from £25 on sale now!

And Juliet tickets London are now on sale. You don't want to miss this production as it roars at Shaftesbury Theatre in London this winter. Book tickets for & Juliet now to guarantee your seat while history is rewritten. Juliet's in charge of her own story now, so sit back, relax and enjoy the ride!