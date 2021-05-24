Monday Night at the Apollo 2021 tickets on sale now at affordable prices!

Monday Night at the Apollo is a brand-new concert series staged in front of a live socially distanced audience at London's Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue this spring and summer.

What to expect from Monday Night at the Apollo?

An intimate evening of conversation and song hosted by Greg Barnett, Monday Night at the Apollo will see some of the West End’s best-known performers sing an eclectic mix of music from their favourite genres. Performers will share their most cherished memories and experiences from their careers, alongside performances of music which is personal to them, in a relaxed and informal theatrical celebration.

Who is starring in Monday Night at the Apollo?

West End musical theatre actors Rosalie Craig (Company, City of Angels), Arthur Darvill (Once, Sweet Charity), Cedric Neal (Chess, Motown the Musical), Hadley Fraser (Les Misérables, City of Angels), and Lucie Jones (Les Misérables, Waitress), Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman, SIX), Cassidy Janson (& Juliet, Beautiful), Declan Bennett (Jesus Christ Superstar, Once), Jamie Muscato (Heathers, West Side Story), Julian Ovenden (Merrily We Roll Along, Showboat), Kerry Ellis (Wicked, Les Misérables), Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Billy Elliot the Musical), and Renée Lamb (SIX, Little Shop of Horrors) are all scheduled to appear in the series line-up. Keep following our news pages or sign up for our mailing list for updates.

Further casting will be announced in due course on a rolling basis.

Monday Night at the Apollo creative team

Monday Night at the Apollo is directed by Greg Barnett with musical direction from George Dyer. It features lighting design by Ed Borgnis and is produced by Barnett and Hugh Summers for Wild Mountain Productions Ltd. The show was conceived to support the theatre industry and ten per cent of all ticket sales will be donated to Acting for Others, an organisation made up of 14 individual theatrical charities.

Monday Night at the Apollo tickets subject to high demand!

Don't miss your chance to catch Monday Night at the Apollo this spring and summer for limited performances only! Tickets for Monday Night at the Apollo are on sale now. Book your tickets today!