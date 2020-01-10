Menu
    Cinderella Tickets at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, London

    Cinderella

    A new Cinderella production by Andrew Lloyd Webber is set to premiere at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in Spring 2021!

    27 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    3+

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 6+. Children under 3 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    Ticket buyers should plan for 2 hours and 30 minutes. Exact musical length to be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    30 April 2021 - 13 February 2022
    Special notice
    Every customer must have their own ticket. To help us make sure everyone enjoys the show, your little ones need to be able to sit in their own seat without any assistance. Children under 3 will not be admitted.

    Cinderella Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (27 customer reviews)

    Joan Miquel Llobera Ramis

    10 January 20

    This musical was modern and it used very good songs. It was worth to see. We have enjoyed very much.

    Sarah Clifford

    5 January 20

    The show was great fun and all the better for not being jammed with known names! Really enjoyed it.

    Next Available Performances of Cinderella

    TODAY is 6th April 2021

    June 2021 July 2021 August 2021 September 2021 October 2021 November 2021 December 2021 January 2022 February 2022

    Who appears in Cinderella

    Darren Bell

    Carrie Hope Fletcher

    Cinderella

    Ruth Crafer

    Victoria Hamilton-Barritt

    Evil Stepmother

    Cinderella news

    ALW’s Cinderella releases third piece of music ‘I Know I Have A Heart’ 15/2/2021, 4.45pm
    Lloyd Webber's Cinderella still expected to open in April, reduced capacity being considered 12/1/2021, 11.45am
    Ivano Turco set to play Prince Sebastian in Andrew Lloyd Webber's new Cinderella musical 11/12/2020, 12.40pm
    Interview with Cinderella’s Carrie Hope Fletcher 13/11/2020, 5pm

    Tags:

