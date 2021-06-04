Menu
    First look: Cinderella rehearsal images released!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new musical is set to open later this month on 25 June at the West End’s Gillian Lynne Theatre. The production comes with an award-winning creative team including Emerald Fennell and David Zippel, as well as a star-studded cast that includes Carrie Hope Fletcher and Victoria Hamilton-Barritt. Cinderella tickets are a must for this summer when the West End reopens!

    Take a look at the West End Cinderella cast in these first look rehearsal images below.

    Cinderella London cast

    Starring in the titular role as Cinderella is Carrie Hope Fletcher. Joining her is Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as Stepmother, Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian, Rebecca Trehearn as the Queen, Laura Baldwin and Georgina Castle as the Stepsisters and Gloria Onitiri as Godmother. The cast are joined by Georgina Onuorah as Alternate Cinderella/Ensemble, Sam Robinson as Dorian, Giovanni Spano as Gawain and Vinny Coyle as Arthur.

    The Cinderella cast is complete by Michael AfemaréLydia BannisterMichelle BishopWilliam BozierLauren ByrneSophie CambleTobias CharlesNicole DeonJonathan David DudleyDominic Adam GriffinMichael HamwayJames Lee HarrisLeah HarrisKate Ivory JordanKelsie-Rae MarshallAndy ReesAlexandra Waite RobertsLauren StroudGeorgia Tapp and Matthieu Vinetot.

    West End Cinderella creative team

    The new musical Cinderella has a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics from David Zippel. There is a book by Oscar Award-winning Emerald Fennell. The production will be directed by multi-award-winning director Laurence Connor and will feature choreography by JoAnn Hunter.

    London Cinderella tickets are still available!

    Don’t miss out on seeing the world premiere of Cinderella in the West End this summer! Book your tickets for Cinderella now and secure your seats in the West End!

