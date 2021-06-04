First look: Cinderella rehearsal images released! Jun 4, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new musical is set to open later this month on 25 June at the West End’s Gillian Lynne Theatre. The production comes with an award-winning creative team including Emerald Fennell and David Zippel, as well as a star-studded cast that includes Carrie Hope Fletcher and Victoria Hamilton-Barritt. Cinderella tickets are a must for this summer when the West End reopens! Take a look at the West End Cinderella cast in these first look rehearsal images below.

Cinderella London cast

Starring in the titular role as Cinderella is Carrie Hope Fletcher. Joining her is Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as Stepmother, Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian, Rebecca Trehearn as the Queen, Laura Baldwin and Georgina Castle as the Stepsisters and Gloria Onitiri as Godmother. The cast are joined by Georgina Onuorah as Alternate Cinderella/Ensemble, Sam Robinson as Dorian, Giovanni Spano as Gawain and Vinny Coyle as Arthur.

The Cinderella cast is complete by Michael Afemaré, Lydia Bannister, Michelle Bishop, William Bozier, Lauren Byrne, Sophie Camble, Tobias Charles, Nicole Deon, Jonathan David Dudley, Dominic Adam Griffin, Michael Hamway, James Lee Harris, Leah Harris, Kate Ivory Jordan, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Andy Rees, Alexandra Waite Roberts, Lauren Stroud, Georgia Tapp and Matthieu Vinetot.

West End Cinderella creative team

The new musical Cinderella has a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics from David Zippel. There is a book by Oscar Award-winning Emerald Fennell. The production will be directed by multi-award-winning director Laurence Connor and will feature choreography by JoAnn Hunter.

