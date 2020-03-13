A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is ‘the most vital and important musical of a generation’ (Daily Mail, BazBamigboye) with “a raw, relevant and exhilarating score’ (BBC Radio London, Jonathan Phang) from

the songwriters of The Greatest Showman and La La Land.



A timely and timeless new musical about struggling to connect in a hyperconnected world, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is nominated for 7 Olivier Awards including BEST MUSICAL, is the recent winner of two WhatsOnStage Awards and a Critics’ Circle Theatre Award for BEST NEWCOMER Sam Tutty. The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award®-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award, and Tony & Grammy Award-winning composers of The Greatest Showman Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif.



Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is “theatrical lightning. A true original, appealing directly to the heart.” (International New York Times, Matt Wolf).

Making their West End debuts are Sam Tutty as Evan Hansen, Lucy Anderson as Zoe Murphy, Doug Colling as Connor Murphy and Marcus Harman who will play Evan Hansen at certain performances. They are joined by Rebecca McKinnis as Heidi Hansen, Lauren Ward as Cynthia Murphy, Rupert Young as Larry Murphy, Jack Loxton as Jared Kleinman, Nicole Raquel Dennis as Alana Beck as well as Tricia Adele-Turner, David Breeds, Haydn Cox, Natalie Kassanga, Hannah Lindsey, Mark Peachey, Courtney Stapleton, Alex Thomas-Smith and James Winter.

Book your tickets today.