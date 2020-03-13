Menu
    Dear Evan Hansen Tickets at the Noel Coward Theatre, London

    Dear Evan Hansen

    Award winning Dear Evan Hansen starring Sam Tutty at the Noel Coward Theatre

    165 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    Suitable for ages 12+
    Running time
    2hr 30min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    To be confirmed.
    Special notice
    There is a strictly-enforced limit of 6 tickets per person, per booking period. Any bookings over this limit will be automatically cancelled. Multiple customer bookings will also be cancelled. Children must be seated with their parent or guardian. Children with separate seats could mean being refused entry.

    Dear Evan Hansen Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (165 customer reviews)

    Doreen Bashford

    13 March 20

    A very good musical on a topical subject

    Tom Marco Staudenmeyer

    12 March 20

    Emotionally painful and outstanding

    Who appears in Dear Evan Hansen

    Nick James

    Alex Thomas-Smith
    Ruth Crafer

    Courtney Stapleton
    Jennie Scott

    Natalie Kassanga
    Headshot Box

    Nicole Raquel Dennis
    Darren Bell

    Rebecca McKinnis
    Ian Phillips McLaren

    Rupert Young
    Jennie Scott

    Sam Tutty
    Matt Nalton

    James Winter
    Alishia Love

    Lucy Anderson
    Charlie Carter

    Tricia Adele-Turner
    Darren Bell

    Mark Peachey
    Brandon Bishop

    Jack Loxton
    Chris Mann

    Hannah Lindsey
    The Headshot Box

    Haydn Cox
    Simon Annand

    Doug Colling
    Nicholas Dawkes

    David Breeds

    Lauren Ward
    Dan Tsantilis

    Marcus Harman

    Dear Evan Hansen news

    Dear Evan Hansen film announces release date! 1/2/2021, 5.20pm
    The Stage Debut Awards winners announced – including Sam Tutty, Shan Ako and Daniel Monks 28/9/2020, 12.30pm
    Julianne Moore cast in Dear Evan Hansen musical film 2/9/2020, 4pm
    Nominees announced for The Stage Debut Awards 13/8/2020, 6pm

