Tickets for Grease the musical have long been some of the most sought after tickets in the theatre world. The beloved film and classic show are full to the top of sing-a-long songs that will have you humming and toe-tapping for days to come- the perfect show to inspire some Summer Lovin’ this holiday! The hugely successful UK and Ireland tour of Grease comes to London’s Dominion Theatre.

Grease tickets in London are electrifying!

One of the world’s most popular musicals is back touring theatres across the UK. This time even grittier and more glamorous than before! After a moonlit summer romance between leather-clad greaser Danny and goodie-two-shoes Sandy, the holidays come to an end and so does their love affair. Until the pair are expectedly reunited when Sandy transfers to Rydell High for senior year.

Will their summer romance survive the tribulations of teenage life and find true love and a sense of belonging?

The songs of Grease

This classic musical has a score that is to die for. This UK revival has all of your favourite hits including ‘Summer Nights’, ‘Greased Lightnin’, ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ and ‘You’re the One That I Want’. This captivating new version of your favourite classic musical is being brought to life night after night by an energetic and passionate young cast who give the show a new lease of life.

The UK tour of Grease has been absolutely chocked full of talent. The tour included Teen Angel appearances by Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba, pop legend and reality television regular Peter Andre and pop superstar Samantha Mumba. Casting for the London run has yet to be announced, but we are sure the cast will be star-studded and spectacular!

The touring production and the London run are directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster with choreography from Arlene Phillips.

Grease through the years

The show was originally performed in 1971 in Chicago and immediately became a success making its New York debut the following year. That initial run would earn the production 7 Tony Award nominations. In 1973, Grease would make its West End debut at the New London Theatre (now the Gillian Lynne Theatre).

In 1978 the smash-hit musical film of the same name was released. The film starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. The soundtrack would go on to become the second best selling soundtrack of the year and would earn the film an Academy Award nomination.

The show has undergone many changes, modifications and iterations over the years. Changes have been made to update the show, to make it more suitable for school-age audiences, or to incorporate aspects from the film. The show has enjoyed numerous revivals and international productions. It returned to the West End in 1993 and again in 2007. The 2007 run of Grease at London’s Piccadilly Theatre would go on to become the theatre’s longest running production. Several UK tours have also taken place including one in 2017 and the current Grease UK tour.

Bring in the Burger Palace Boys and pick up the Pink Ladies to re-discover why Grease is the one that you want!