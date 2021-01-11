Menu
    Hamilton Tickets at the Victoria Palace Theatre, London

    Hamilton

    Hamilton, an American musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

    Important information

    Age restriction

    4+

    Child policy
    Children under 4 will not be admitted and adolescents under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
    Running time
    2hr 45min (including interval)
    Performance dates
    6 December 2017 - 2021
    Content
    Recommended for ages 10 and above.
    Special notice
    Ticket holders are required to bring the following with them to the theatre: original purchase confirmation email, payment card used to make the original purchase and a government-issued photo ID.

    Who appears in Hamilton

    MUG Photography

    Barney Hudson
    CMR Photography

    Carl Spencer
    Jim Byrne

    Curtis Angus
    Chris Milford

    Jade Albertsen
    John Clark

    Jason Pennycooke
    MUG Photography

    Jay Perry
    Anna Hull

    Kelly Downing
    Jennifer Hilton

    Lindsey Tierney
    Phil Tragen

    Louis Mackrodt
    Samuel Black

    Nuno Queimado
    Sam Ford

    Peter Houston
    Garry Lake

    Phoebe Liberty
    Phil Sharp

    Simon-Anthony Rhoden
    The Headshot Box

    Travis Kerry
    Daniel Sutka

    Trevor Dion Nicholas

    George Washington

    NSW Photography

    Dujonna Gift-Simms
    Chris Mann

    Allyson Ava-Brown

    Angelica Schuyler

    Jay Mountford

    Emile Ruddock
    Kate Parkes

    Sinead Long
    Simon Mayhew

    Lisa Darnell

    Robson Broad
    Michael Carlo

    Deangelo Jones
    Dan Candler

    Emilie Louise Israel
    MUG Photography

    Joe Griffiths-Brown
    Robin Savage

    Ashley Daniels
    Dominic Owen

    Natasha Leaver
    Nick James

    Manaia Glassey-Ohlson
    Michael Carlo

    Jake Halsey-Jones

