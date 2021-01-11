Wondering where to stream Hamilton? Why on Disney+, of course! Watch Hamilton online unlimited with a valid subscription. Click here to subscribe to Disney Plus today at the affordable price of just £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year and start watching #Hamilfilm from the comfort of your own home!





Hamilton West End musical tickets on sale again soon!

Hamilton, a sung-and-rapped-through musical about the life of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton with music, lyrics and a book by Lin-Manuel Miranda, has taken the West End's Victoria Palace Theatre by storm! Tickets for Hamilton in London’s West End are expected to go back on sale soon.

What is Hamilton The Musical about?

Drawing heavily from the hip-hop, soul and R&B genres and featuring all non-white actors cast as the Founding Fathers, Hamilton weaves the tale of “America then, as told by America now.” The fascinating life of Alexander Hamilton unfolds before your very eyes in just two acts.

The hit musical also details the lives of other important figures in American history, including former US presidents Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and George Washington as well as Aaron Burr, Angelica Schuyler, Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, Gilbert du Motier, Hercules Mulligan, John Laurens, Marquis de Lafayette, Peggy Schuyler, and Philip Hamilton.

Hamilton London cast and creatives

The West End production of Hamilton stars prolific pantomime actor Karl Queensborough (Cinderella, Dick Whittington, Jack and the Beanstalk) in the titular role. He is joined by main cast members Allyson Ava-Brown as Angelica Schuyler, Trevor Dion Nicholas (Genie in Disney’s Aladdin London musical) as George Washington, Emilie Louise Israel (Nala in The Lion King musical) as Peggy Schuyler / Maria Reynolds, Emile Ruddock (Five Guys Named Moe) as Hercules Mulligan / James Madison, and Jason Pennycooke (Kiss Me, Kate) as Marquis De Lafayette / Thomas Jefferson.

The Hamilton cast also features Nuno Queimado as Alternate Hamilton, Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Aaron Burr, Sharon Rose as Eliza Hamilton, Carl Spencer as John Laurens / Philip Hamilton, Gavin Spokes as King George, Curtis Angus as George Eacker, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson as Philip Schuyler / James Reynolds / Doctor, Joe Griffiths-Brown as Charles Lee, and Barney Hudson as Samuel Seabury.

Hamilton is directed in the West End by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler. The show features orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, lighting design by Howell Binkley, hair and wig design by Charles G. Lapointe, and musical direction by Richard Beadle.

The creative team is completed by associate and supervising choreographer Stephanie Klemons, associate director Stephen Whitson, UK associate set designer David Harris, UK associate lighting designer Warren Letton, UK associate sound designer Paul Gatehouse, synthesizer and drum programmer Randy Cohen, associate synthesizer programmer Taylor Williams, and orchestral manager Andy Barnwell for Musical Coordination Services.

The musical is produced in London’s West End by Cameron Mackintosh, who is also behind The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Cats, and Mary Poppins.

Fun facts about the Hamilton musical

The spectacularly successful hit Broadway musical made its off-Broadway debut at The Public Theatre in February 2015 and quickly sold out. Hamilton later transferred to Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre in August 2015, opening to rave reviews and enthusiastic critical acclaim.

Hamilton on Broadway has won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The off-Broadway production received 14 nominations while the Broadway production has been nominated for an all-time record-setting 16 Tony Awards. The West End transfer of Hamilton is noted for winning seven Olivier Awards in 2018, including the award for Best New Musical.

Catch Hamilton on Disney Plus!

Discover why Hamilton is so good and tune in on streaming service Disney+ to watch the highly acclaimed and long-awaited Hamilton film you didn’t even know you needed! Released nearly a year and a half before its intended theatrical release at a time when the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 really took off, the taped Broadway performance is just the ticket for an entertaining night at home.

Hamilton Disney Plus cast stars the show’s creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in the titular role. He is joined in the Hamilton movie by fellow co-stars Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Jonathan Groff as King George, Leslie Odom Jr as Aaron Burr, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler.

