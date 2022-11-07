Tickets for La Voix the Eighth Wonder of the World in London

The boundlessly hilarious and impertinent La Voix comes to London’s Lyric Theatre for one night only! You will not want to miss the spectacular show replete with impressions, song and dance, gorgeous gowns and diva energy. Book tickets to see La Voix whilst availability lasts!

La Voix Eighth Wonder of the World!

The sparkling diamanté diva comes to London for the very first time with her brand new show! Do not miss your chance to catch Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist and RuPaul's Drag Race UK Ambassador runner up on the West End stage. You can expect glitz, glamour and gowns, and a night of side-splitting laughter. Along with humour, there promises to be show-stopping tunes, and wit galore with energy to spare.

Whether you are first-timer or a long time fan, you will not want to miss this magical, musical evening. Guaranteed to bring you to your feet and leave you wanting more La Voix!

What the stars say about La Voix

“Wear thick pants because you’ll wet yourself laughing!” – Jennifer Saunders

“La Voix’s impersonations are surpassed only by her own cheekily entertaining personality. A genuine one-off!” – Sir Ian McKellen

When I grow up I wanna be La Voix!” – DAWN FRENCH

Now on sale La Voix tickets in London!

Coming to London’s Lyric Theatre for one night only is the mesmerising La Voix! Tickets for this event are extremely limited so be sure to book yours whilst you can, you certainly won’t want to miss it!