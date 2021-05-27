Public Domain is a dark, funny, verbatim musical about the internet: Those
who own it; those who live in it; and YOU!
Following an acclaimed digital debut at Southwark Playhouse this thrilling,
new British musical, composed entirely from the real-life words of
YouTube vloggers, Instagram influencers, Facebook’s tech giants, and
everyday internet users now has its live world premiere in the West End.
Written and performed by the hugely talented Francesca Forristal
(Oddball) and Jordan Paul Clarke (Showstopper! The Improvised Musical),
this blackly comic musical follows two teenage influencers; Millie (sporty
spice, health guru, buddha bowls - millennial) and Z (GCSEs existential
dread, swag - generation Z), as well as featuring exclusive ‘footage’ of
inside Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan’s family home…
You’re gonna get their honest, true selves… with some serious bass, obvs.
Authentic, right?
Remember, it’s like ‘Black Mirror’ but real and set to music.