New Musical Ride workshop tickets available for 2 performances only!

One woman. One bicycle. One hell of a story.

It’s 1895 and Annie Londonderry has returned victorious to America, hailed as the first woman to ever cycle around the world.

She’s pioneering, she’s plucky, and she’s pitching her story to the New York World. But she can’t do it alone. Joined at the eleventh hour by unwitting secretary Martha Smith, the two begin to share Annie’s unbelievable adventures. But before long, the cracks begin to show, and Annie is forced to confront a past she’d rather leave unexplored.

The incredible true story of a young woman with big plans, and an even bigger imagination bursts into life in this new musical.

Ride makes its West End debut

After premiering at last year's Vault Festival Ride has come to London's West end for a 2 workshop performances only! The new musical has music and lyrics by Jack Williams and music with a book and lyrics by Freya Catrin Smith, who directs alongside Adam Lenson (Public Domain at the Vaudeville Theatre).

This special workshop production stars Gemma Sutton (Girl from the North Country, Follies) and Bronté Barbé (Oklahoma, Beautiful).