The Rocky Horror Picture Show comes to Bromley!

Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical, The Rocky Horror Show returns to the UK as part of a sell-out worldwide tour, having been seen by over 30 million theatregoers.

Tickets for The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Bromley's Churchill Theatre!

The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet. When by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter. It is an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe and featuring timeless classics, including Sweet Transvestite, Damn it Janet, and of course, the pelvic-thrusting Time Warp.

Get The Rocky Horror Picture Show tickets now!

Book your tickets for the show or you'll be left out in the cold. Don't be a wet blanket, make your way to the Frankenstein place at Bromley's Churchill Theatre.