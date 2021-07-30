Menu
    Singin' In The Rain Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

    Singin' In The Rain

    Adam Cooper returns to Sadler's Wells in the classic feel-good show Singin' in the Rain!

    Important information

    Running time
    2hr 30min
    Performance dates
    30 July 2021 - 5 September 2021

