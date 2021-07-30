Singin' in the Rain Sadler's Wells tickets now available!

Singin' in the Rain returns to the London theatre stage for a special run at Sadler's Wells in London following its critically acclaimed, sold-out run at Chichester Festival Theatre and a sell-out run at London’s Palace Theatre. This classic song and dance production comes to London for a limited 5 week run at Sadler’s Wells in summer 2021 from 30 July to 5 September. Tickets for Singin’ in the Rain are sure to make a splash this summer so don’t miss out on one of the coolest shows to hit London as the temperatures soar.

What is the Singin' in the Rain musical about?

One of the favourite movie musicals of all time, this production is based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film. Set in the roaring 20s when silent movies stars were the cream of the crop across the world, Singin’ in the Rain tells the story of Don Lockwood. He’s a man who has everything, a slew of hit films and a romance arranged by the studio with the most beautiful actress in town. But as talking pictures are poised to become the new best thing, a chance meeting with a talented young chorus girl seems set to steal his heart, it seems that everything is about to chance for Hollywood, and Don. This production of Singin’ in the Rain has all the charm, romance, comedy and Hollywood glamour of one of the world’s most beloved films. Featuring the legendary original MGM score including your favourite songs like ‘Make ‘em Laugh’, ‘Good Morning’, ‘Moses Supposes’ and the defining ‘Singin’ in the Rain’.

Cast and Creatives of Singin’ in the Rain

The legendary Adam Cooper will reprise the iconic role that was so famously brought to life in the film by Gene Kelly. Cooper is known for originating the lead role in Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake, which was briefly featured in the film Billy Elliot. He is also known for his work in On Your Toes, and Grand Hotel as well as his work with the Royal Ballet Company. Additional casting announcements will be made in due course.

Jonathan Church’s critically acclaimed production of Singin’ in the Rain is realised on the Sadler’s Wells stage by choreographer Andrew Wright, whose stunning and energetic vision is magnified by the luxurious set design of Simon Higlett which includes over 14,00 litres of water on stage at each performance. The screenplay is by Betty Comden and Adolph Green with songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed.

This feel-good classic is only playing at Sadler’s Wells for a limited 5 week run, so don’t wait for a rainy day, book Singin’ in the Rain tickets now to guarantee the best seats at the very best prices. This show is guaranteed to have you swinging off the lamp posts so don’t delay get your tickets to Singin’ in the Rain while you can!