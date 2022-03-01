The Addams Family tickets for Bromley's Churchill Theatre on sale now!

Your beloved kooky family is now a fully-fledged stage musical comedy! From the same writers that brought you multi-award-winning musical Jersey Boys and featuring lyrics and music by Tony Award nominee Andrew Lippa, The Addams Family is set to take Bromley audiences by storm at The Churchill Theatre this spring!

Tickets for this spectacular and hilarious new production are expected to sell out quickly, so be sure to book your Manchester Addams Family tickets early to secure the best seats at the best prices whilst stocks last!

What is The Addams Family musical about?

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, is now an adult and has a shocking secret that only her father Gomez Addams knows about. She has fallen head over heels for a nice, respectful young man from a goody-two-shoes family. With his pride and joy Morticia Addams left in the dark, will Gomez manage to keep his daughter's mortifying secret until the two families unite for dinner with hilarious results?

The Addams Family musical features all your favourite characters from the hit series, including Uncle Fester, Pugsley, Lurch and more!

Why see The Addams Family at The Churchill Theatre in Bromley?

The Addams Family The Musical Comedy is a heartwarming musical tale of love, friendship, and family... with a unique twist! Featuring a magnificent original score and a live orchestra, this production is bound to make you laugh yourself silly whether you're 12 years old or 712!

The Addams Family Manchester creative team and cast

The Addams Family is presented by Aria Entertainment and Music & Lyrics in association with The Festival Theatre Edinburgh and features a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. It is based on characters created by Charles Addams and is also presented in special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.