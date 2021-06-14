West End Live Lounge: The Greats tickets available now!

On Monday 14th June, SMC Productions brings West End Live Lounge to the stage at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue. What started off as a one-off concert in 2017, has fast become one of the staple events in the theatrical calendar. This series of concerts showcases an array of talent from the world of theatre, all performing some of the most iconic songs from the world of popular music and beyond.

One Night Only, West End Live Lounge: The Greats

The past year has been a difficult time for the arts, and now is the time to come back and show just exactly what we do best. ‘The Greats’ will play host to a stellar line up of talent from shows including; Six, Come From Away, Hamilton, & Juliet, Wicked, Bat Out Of Hell and lots more, all celebrating songs from some of the most iconic and recognisable artists from the world of music. Performing alongside our amazing Live Lounge band, under the musical direction of Sam Coates, this is set to be a night not to miss!

Partial proceeds from this event will be split between the Equity Charitable Trust and the Graham Martin Bursary Appeal. Come along for an uplifting evening of song, entertainment, and much-needed celebration. West End Live Lounge- The Greats will take place one night only on Monday 14th June at 7.30pm.