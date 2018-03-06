2018 Olivier Awards Nominations
| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
(Updated on Jan 31, 2019)
Nominations for this year's Olivier Awards were announced live from Facebook in London this afternoon by Elaine Paige and Alexandra Burke. Hamilton made history, receiving a record-breaking 13 nominations. Other big nominees include Follies with 10 nominations, The Ferryman with 8 nominations, Girl From North Country with 5 nominations, and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie with 5 nominations. Take a look at the full list of nominations below.
Best Actor
- Bryan Cranston for Network at National Theatre – Lyttelton
- Andrew Garfield for Angels In America at National Theatre – Lyttelton
- Andrew Scott for Hamlet at Almeida Theatre
- Paddy Considine for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
Best Actress
- Lesley Manville for Long Day's Journey Into Night at Wyndham’s Theatre
- Audra McDonald for Lady Day At Emerson's Bar & Grill at Wyndham's Theatre
- Imelda Staunton for Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? at Harold Pinter Theatre
- Laura Donnelly for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
Best Director
- Rupert Goold for Ink at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre
- Thomas Kail for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre
- Sam Mendes for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
- Dominic Cooke for Follies at National Theatre – Olivier
- Marianne Elliott for Angels In America at National Theatre – Lyttelton
Best New Play
- The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
- Ink at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre
- Network at National Theatre – Lyttelton
- Oslo at Harold Pinter Theatre
Best New Musical
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
- Michael Jibson for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre
- Jason Pennycooke for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre
- Cleve September for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre
- Ross Noble for Young Frankenstein at Garrick Theatre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Outstanding Achievement in Music
- Everybody's Talking About Jamie - Music and Orchestrations by Dan Gillespie Sells, his debut as a musical theatre composer and orchestrator at Apollo Theatre
- Hamilton - Composer-Lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda at Victoria Palace Theatre
- Follies - The Orchestra, under the Music Supervision of Nicholas Skilbeck and Music Director Nigel Lilley at National Theatre – Olivier
- Girl From The North Country - Music & Lyrics by Bob Dylan, Original Orchestrations & Arrangements by Simon Hale at The Old Vic
Best New Dance Production
- Flight Pattern by Crystal Pite at Royal Opera House
- Tree Of Codes by Wayne McGregor and The Paris Opera Ballet at Sadler’s Wells
- Goat by Ben Duke for Rambert Dance Company at Sadler’s Wells
- Grand Finale by Hofesh Shechter at Sadler’s Wells
Outstanding Achievement in Dance
- Francesca Velicu for her performance in English National Ballet’s production of Pina Bausch’s Le Sacre Du Printemps at Sadler’s Wells
- Zenaida Yanowsky for her performance in Liam Scarlett’s Symphonic Dances at Royal Opera House
- Rocío Molina for pushing the boundary of flamenco in Fallen From Heaven (Caída Del Cielo) at Barbican Theatre
Best Entertainment And Family
- David Walliams' Gangsta Granny at Garrick Theatre
- Dick Whittington at London Palladium
- Five Guys Named Moe at Marble Arch Theatre
- Derren Brown: Underground at Playhouse Theatre
Best Theatre Choreographer
- Randy Skinner for 42nd Street at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
- Christopher Wheeldon for An American In Paris at Dominion Theatre
- Andy Blankenbuehler for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre
- Bill Deamer for Follies at National Theatre – Olivier
- Kate Prince for Everybody's Talking About Jamie at Apollo Theatre
Best Musical Revival
- Follies at National Theatre – Olivier
- 42nd Street at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
- On The Town at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Revival
- Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? at Harold Pinter Theatre
- Witness For The Prosecution at London County Hall
- Angels In America at National Theatre – Lyttelton
- Hamlet at Almeida Theatre
Best New Comedy
- Dry Powder at Hampstead Theatre
- Mischief Movie Night at Arts Theatre
- The Miser at Garrick Theatre
- Labour Of Love at Noël Coward Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre
- The B*easts at Bush Theatre
- The Red Lion at Trafalgar Studios 2
- The Revlon Girl at Park Theatre
- Killology at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
White Light Award For Best Lighting Design
- Paule Constable for Follies at National Theatre – Olivier
- Howell Binkley for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre
- Paule Constable for Angels In America at National Theatre – Lyttelton
- Jan Versweyveld for Network at National Theatre - Lyttelton
Best Sound Design
- Gareth Owen for Bat Out Of Hell The Musical at London Coliseum
- Eric Sleichim for Network at National Theatre – Lyttelton
- Nevin Steinberg for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre
- Tom Gibbons for Hamlet at Almeida Theatre
Best Costume Design
- Roger Kirk for 42nd Street at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
- Vicki Mortimer for Follies at National Theatre – Olivier
- Paul Tazewell for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre
- Hugh Durrant for Dick Whittington at London Palladium
Best Set Design
- Bob Crowley and 59 Productions for An American In Paris at Dominion Theatre
- Rob Howell for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
- Vicki Mortimer for Follies at National Theatre – Olivier
- Bunny Christie for Ink at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre
Best Actor In A Supporting Role
- Bertie Carvel for Ink at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre
- John Hodgkinson for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
- James McArdle for Angels In America at National Theatre – Lyttelton
- Peter Polycarpou for Oslo at Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Actress In A Supporting Role
- Denise Gough for Angels In America at National Theatre – Lyttelton
- Dearbhla Molloy for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
- Imogen Poots for Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? at Harold Pinter Theatre
- Bríd Brennan for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
Best New Opera Production
- The Exterminating Angel at Royal Opera House
- Semiramide at Royal Opera House
- La Bohème at Trafalgar Studios 2
Outstanding Achievement In Opera
- Roderick Williams for his performance in The Royal Opera’s The Return Of Ulysses at the Roundhouse
- Paul Brown for his set and costume designs for Iolanthe at London Coliseum
- Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona for their performances in Semiramide at Royal Opera House