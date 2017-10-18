5 Reasons to go see Young Frankenstein
| By Molly Richardson
Ever since the casting was announced for this exciting new show that has transferred from Broadway (10 years later), I knew I had to get tickets to Young Frankenstein; and it didn’t disappoint. Here are 5 reasons why you should get yourself down to the Garrick:
- Classic Mel Brooks – If you love the film of Young Frankenstein or Mel Brooks’ work in general, then you’re going to love this show! It stays pretty true to the film; the minor changes are mostly due to time constraints or have been adapted for the stage. I couldn’t resist chatting to the woman next to me during the interval, asking her thoughts and she quickly exclaimed this was her all-time favourite film, and she’d seen The Producers too. It was evident that he has a HUGE cult following, and fans certainly didn’t seem disappointed as I could sense the excitement throughout the theatre. If you’re like me though, and you’re not as much in the know of Brooks’ work, I’d say educate yourself by watching a few bits of his work, or even just catch up with his promotional interviews for the show to see if it’s your style, but ultimately if you’re a fan of comedy musicals, you should adore this!
- Perfect Casting – The casting is absolutely spot-on. I wasn’t overly aware of Hadley Fraser before now, but I’m definitely keeping my eyes peeled for future shows. He pays homage to the part made famous by Gene Wilder (Fredrick Frankenstein) so perfectly. Ross Noble took me by complete surprise, as it seemed like he’d spent his life in theatre rather than solely comedy, and he makes the perfect Igor. I’ve been following Dianne Pilkington for a while now, but how can you not adore her portrayal of the madcap fiancée? Summer Strallen, Lesley Joseph and the entire supporting cast are all simply wonderful.
- Putting on the Ritz! – Yes, if you aren’t aware of the infamous spoof of the classic Irving Berlin song, I dare you to seek out the Original Broadway Cast Recording and I challenge you not to laugh. This is one of the best songs in the show, and the audience were waiting in anticipation for that moment. However, I genuinely loved the score throughout. It’s silly and full of innuendo therefore hilarious, but it’s catchy and fun. I couldn’t get the songs out of my head after!
- It’s alive! – This show has wonderful sets, lighting and staging. It’s not quite Les Mis or Phantom scale, but it’s still mighty impressive in parts. The costumes too are great, and much like they are in the film. Plus, for being in a relatively small theatre, it really helps with feeling part of the show.
- Pure fun! – If you want to forget everything in reality for a while and have a great laugh – this might just be the show you’re looking for.
If you can spare the cash, fork out and grab a ticket to Mel Brook's Young Frankenstein, I’m sure you won’t regret it!