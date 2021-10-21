5 reasons why Back to the Future The Musical is the perfect stage adaptation Oct 21, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali This Back to the Future day we are celebrating in style! We have a competition over on our Twitter (@theatre_direct), working out our The Pinheads style band names and more! Here we’re going to take a look at why Back to the Future The Musical is the perfect stage adaptation and the homage to the beloved franchise that we’d dreamt it would be! Tickets for Back to the Future The Musical at the West End’s Adelphi Theatre are now booking up to 3 July 2022! Get ready to party like it's 1985 and secure your seats to London’s triumphant new musical!

Back to the Future is the perfect film to stage adaptation!

5. The staging

Back to the Future musical has a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team and it is truly evident in every detail. This musical is a spectacle, and the visuals are a huge part of this. From Tim Hatley’s set (and costume) design to Tim Lutkin’s lighting design, combined with Finn Ross’ video – this musical is a visual triumph!

4. Story integrity

With a franchise as big and beloved as Back to the Future, there are going to be high standards. When fans visit the musical, they are hoping to find that the franchise that they’ve loved for years upon years has been served justice! This is definitely the case with Back to the Future The Musical which has a book by Bob Gale himself (who co-wrote the original film). It feels authentically a part of the Back to the Future universe and brings it to life live on stage in ways you could never have even dreamed!

3. The songs

The Back to the Future film has a score written by Alan Silvestri and has two songs from the band ‘Huey Lewis and the News’! The soundtrack is a quintessential part of the film and the musical is no different! Back to the Future musical includes the songs from the film (such as ‘Power of Love’ and Back In Time’) as well as new music and lyrics from Silvestri and Glen Ballard. The musical numbers do justice to the story as a whole and the individual characters – film and musical fans alike will be more than impressed!

2. The Back to the Future musical cast

The cast of the Back to the Future films are nothing short of iconic. Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd are legends and even more cherished by fans of the films. So once again, standards were high, but every one of them was met and succeeded with the West End cast of Back to the Future The Musical! Olly Dobson and Roger Bart, as Marty McFly and Doc Brown respectively, are a dream team! They perfectly capture these characters in their individual aspects, giving the musical an added layer of immersive depth!

1. The Wow factor!

When you consider the idea of a sci-fi film such as Back to the Future with its different special effects and movie magic, it is baffling to imagine how they could even begin to adapt that for the stage. Well, Back to the Future The Musical won’t disappoint! It is whimsical and equal parts mind-blowing! Expect to leave London’s Adelphi Theatre with your mouth agape in awe!