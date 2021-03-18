Anything Goes announces London opening date and full casting! Mar 18, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali What a De-Lovely day it is when Anything Goes announces its opening date at London’s Barbican and full casting! The multi-Tony Award-winning musical will begin performances from 23 July 2021, so get ready to set sail this summer and book your Anything Goes tickets now! Please note: Customers who have tickets for the now-cancelled performance dates do not need to get in touch! If you have tickets for Anything Goes, your point of purchase will email you shortly.

All aboard for the return of Cole Porter’s Anything Goes, setting sail to London and preparing to dock at the Barbican Centre from 23 July, in previews, with an official opening night of 4 August 2021. The award-winning musical features all the beloved hits such as ‘It’s De-Lovely’, ‘You’re The Top’ and ‘I Get A Kick Out Of You’. Tickets for Anything Goes are now booking until 16 October 2021.

Anything Goes London full casting!

Previously announced to star in the Anything Goes cast is award-winning actress Megan Mullally who will perform as Reno Sweeney, opposite Olivier and Tony Award-winning Robert Lindsay who will perform as Moonface Martin. Also previously announced is Felicity Kendal who will star as Evangeline Harcourt and Gary Wilmot who will star as Elisha Whitney.

Completing the Anything Goes cast is Samuel Edwards as Billy Crocker, Nicole-Lily Baisden as Hope Harcourt, Haydn Oakley as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh and Carly Mercedes Dyer as Erma.

What is Anything Goes about?

It’s not all smooth sailing on the SS American cruise ship as it heads out to sea! The ship isn’t the only thing to cast off in this musical as etiquette jumps ship through the portholes. Two unlikely pairs set out to find true love and destiny gets a helping hand from the crew of singing/dancing sailors. Anything Goes is complete with: a comical disguise, ludicrous blackmail, delightful double-entendres, and, of course, a dash of timeless good fun!

Tickets for Anything Goes are on sale now! Performances begin at the Barbican on 23 July and Anything Goes tickets are now booking until 16 October. Don’t let the ship sail away without you and get booking now.