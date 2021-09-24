Back to the Future The Musical extends West End run! Sep 24, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The musical adaptation recently celebrated its official West End opening night, thrilling its audiences and even the original film trilogy stars Michael J Fox (who watched via a special recording) and Christopher Lloyd. The new production written by film writer Bob Gale is a hit and the show has now announced it will be extending its run at the West End’s Adelphi Theatre until July 2022. You can now book your Back to the Future The Musical tickets up to 3 July 2022!

About Back to the Future The Musical

The musical is based on the Universal film of the same name and brings the characters we loved from the trilogy to live life on stage. It has a book by Bob Gale who co-wrote the films as well as new music and lyrics by the Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and multi-Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard. The musical also includes songs from the film The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

Back to the Future The Musical West End reviews

★★★★★

"It’s a feelgood triumph"

The Telegraph

★★★★★

"This blast from the past hits all the right notes"

The Daily Mail



“This show is enormous fun”

Evening Standard

Back to the Future The Musical West End cast

The cast is led by Roger Bart and Olly Dobson who play Dr Emmett Brown and Marty McFly respectively. Also starring in Back to the Future The Musical are Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen, Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker, Will Haswell as Dave McFly, Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly and Mark Oxtoby as Strickland. Completing the cast is Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Matt Barrow, Joshua Clemetson, Jamal Crawford, Bessy Ewa, Morgan Gregory, Ryan Heenan, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Nic Myers, Shane O’Riordan, Katharine Pearson, Justin Thomas, Melissa Rose and Tavio Wright.

Back to the Future The Musical creative team

The musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando, together with the multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team comprised of Tim Hatley with set and costume design, Tim Lutkin with lighting design, Hugh Vanstone with lighting consultant, Gareth Owen with sound and Finn Ross with video. There is also choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. The orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod Associates.

Newly released West End Back to the Future The Musical tickets are booking now!

London’s Adelphi Theatre is now home to 1.21 gigawatts of entertainment! Secure your Back to the Future The Musical tickets now from just £24 – booking until July 2022.